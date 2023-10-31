Police Blotter: Stolen vehicle and possession of nitrous oxide

This report covers a selection of incidents from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Prowling and an arrest warrant for drug possession between 2:56 p.m. and 3:31 p.m. was reported at 700 Serra Street.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 8 a.m. on Oct 23 was reported at 650 Stanford Way (Jack McDonald Hall).

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Grand theft of vehicle wheels between 3 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 6:30 a.m. on Oct 25 was reported at Building 500.

Theft by false pretense between 10:43 a.m. and 6:13 p.m. on Sept. 21 was reported at 735 Campus Drive (EVGR-B).

Trespassing between 10 p.m. on Oct. 20 and 3 a.m. on Oct. 22 was reported at 455 Arguello Way (Toyon Hall).

Thursday, Oct. 26

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Graduate School of Business).

Petty theft between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 was reported at 643 Jane Stanford Way (McClelland Building).

Friday, Oct. 27

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita Court).

Petty theft of a scooter between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 was reported at 551 Jane Stanford Way (Memorial Auditorium).

Saturday, Oct. 28

Prowling and possession of stolen property at 4:30 a.m. was reported at 757 Campus Drive (EVGR-A).

Prowling at 5:12 a.m. was reported at 77 Barnes Court.

Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 9 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 27 was reported at 757 Campus Drive (EVGR-A).

Stolen 2012 Lexus vehicle between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. was reported at 436 Mayfield Avenue (Florence Moore rear lot).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m on Sept. 14 and 12 p.m. on Sept. 15 was reported at 77 Barnes Court.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 1 a.m. on Oct. 29 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita Court).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:23 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 5 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees).

Possession of nitrous oxide at 7 p.m. was reported at 291 Lasuen Street.

Possession of nitrous oxide at 10:33 p.m. was reported at 291 Lasuen Street.

Possession of nitrous oxide at 10:51 p.m. was reported at 291 Lasuen Street.

Monday, Oct. 30