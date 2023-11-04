Hit-and-run injures Arab Muslim student, incident under investigation as hate crime

A hit-and-run traffic incident targeting an Arab Muslim student was reported on campus Friday afternoon, according to an AlertSU from the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS). The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane, near Bowdoin Lane.

The victim, who was a pedestrian, is now receiving care for non-life threatening injuries, according to a Friday email from President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez. According to the report, the driver “made eye contact with the victim, accelerated and struck the victim, and then drove away while shouting ‘f*** you people.'” The suspect’s vehicle was described as “a black SUV with a tire mounted on the back.”

The incident is under investigation as a potential hate crime by the California Highway Patrol. For an act to be reported as a hate crime, the incident must abide by the Clery Act definition of a hate crime — crimes “in which the victim was intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias against the victim,” according to the Annual Safety and Security Report.

“We are profoundly disturbed to hear this report of potentially hate-based physical violence on our campus,” Saller and Martinez wrote. They condemned violence on the Stanford campus and denounced hate-based violence as “morally reprehensible.”

Martinez said, “Stanford stands against Islamophobia and all forms of hatred and discrimination on the basis of religion, race, ethnicity or national origin,” during Thursday’s Faculty Senate session.

“Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza,” according to the AlertSU. SUDPS encouraged students to “please call 911 or 9-911 from a campus telephone” if they are concerned for their personal safety.

Saller and Martinez echoed the AlertSU’s commitment to student safety. They wrote that they will work with law enforcement to “provide for the safety and security of everyone in our campus community.”

