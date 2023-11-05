Cardinal conquers Washington State, winning 10-7

With less than six minutes left, senior kicker Joshua Karty scored a 31-yard field goal, allowing Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12) to surge ahead and defeat Washington State (4-5, 1-5, Pac-12) in a 10-7 victory.

This was the first time that Stanford has held a conference opponent to single-digit points on the road since 2012, as well as the first Cardinal win in Pullman, Wash. since 2015.

According to Stanford’s postgame notes, the Cardinal is now 2-0 when head coach Troy Taylor plays the piano recreationally at the team hotel.

During the game, the Cardinal showcased strong defense, holding Washington State to just 245 total yards of offense, the fewest the team has allowed this year.

After a scoreless first quarter and a valiant performance from the Cardinal’s defense, Washington State’s Josh Kelly scored the team’s only touchdown on a nine-yard catch.

Stanford came back to tie the game up in the third quarter. With three minutes left in the quarter, sophomore quarterback Justin Lamson scored a rushing touchdown, evening out the game.

After a scoreless three quarters, sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught a 30-yard pass on third down, which Lamson converted to set up Karty’s 31-yard field goal, allowing Stanford to take the victory.

Lamson led the Cardinal with 54 rushing yards and 20 carries, only the second-most he has had in a game. Meanwhile, sophomore tight end Sam Roush set a new career-best with seven receptions and 61 receiving yards. He also recorded a 27-yard catch, the longest reception of his career.

Freshman tight end Chico Holt made his collegiate debut in the game.

Up next, Stanford will take on No. 16 Oregon State (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) on Saturday, Nov. 11 in Corvallis, Ore.