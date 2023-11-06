DJ and producer RL Grime delivered a high-energy performance featuring electrifying beats and pulsating rhythms at Frost Amphitheater for his tour RL Grime Presents: PLAY Live on Friday, Oct. 29. Grime, who first arose to prominence in the electronic music scene through his viral remixes of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” and Kanye West’s “Mercy,” has delicately trodden the line between mainstream and independent sound. He now has over 200 million streams, specializing in trap and bass music, and runs the Sable Valley label that supports emerging and established artists who push the boundaries of electronic music. On a stage illuminated by flashing lights, lasers and smoke, Grime’s set — defined by heavy basslines and intricate sound design — energized the Halloween-costumed crowd with hit songs such as his viral 2018 release “UCLA” along with “Silo” and “I am the MooZ.” Accompanied by DJs Jawns and 33 Below, who are both known for experimental soundscapes in electronic dance music, Grime demonstrated the versatility of his sets and his pioneering spirit in the electronic music industry.