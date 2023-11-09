Photo gallery: Stanford (almost) upsets University of Washington

Stanford kept pace with No. 5 University of Washington’s high-octane offense and recorded several key defensive takeaways, yet ultimately the Cardinal fell short of pulling off the upset on Oct. 28. With 495 total yards, the Cardinal offense outgained the Huskies while the defense held the Huskies offense to their second-fewest first-half yards this season. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Daniels matched Washington’s Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. score-for-score and led Stanford to trail by only two points with 6:46 to play. However, Washington capitalized on a late failed fourth-down trick play to escape with the win, keeping their CFP hopes alive in what could be their final game against Stanford for some time.
Nov. 9, 2023, 1:16 a.m.