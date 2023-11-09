Photo gallery: Stanford (almost) upsets University of Washington

Stanford kept pace with No. 5 University of Washington’s high-octane offense and recorded several key defensive takeaways, yet ultimately the Cardinal fell short of pulling off the upset on Oct. 28. With 495 total yards, the Cardinal offense outgained the Huskies while the defense held the Huskies offense to their second-fewest first-half yards this season. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Daniels matched Washington’s Heisman hopeful Michael Penix Jr. score-for-score and led Stanford to trail by only two points with 6:46 to play. However, Washington capitalized on a late failed fourth-down trick play to escape with the win, keeping their CFP hopes alive in what could be their final game against Stanford for some time.

Wide receiver Jackson Harris jumps in front of Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad to secure a 44-yard catch from Daniels, the first of the freshman’s career. Coach Troy Taylor said after the game he wanted to give Harris a shot after star wide receiver Elic Ayomonar went down with an injury during the third quarter. (Photo: CAYDEN GU/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford student section cheered on the Cardinal Football team as they took on No. 5 Washington. (Photo: IMOGEN LEE/The Stanford Daily)

Daniels breaks through the Washington defensive line on a two-yard rushing touchdown late in the third. Daniels added 81 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in addition to his 367 passing yards, which cumulatively made up the second most all-purpose yards by a Stanford quarterback. (Photo: CAYDEN GU/The Stanford Daily)

The Stanford cheer team brought spirit and energy to the sidelines. (Photo: IMOGEN LEE/The Stanford Daily)

Safety Alaka’i Gilman stands over Washington running back Sam Adams II following a 10-yard completion in the first quarter. Gilman led Stanford with nine total tackles and a pass defended, helping the Stanford defense to hold the high-octane Huskies offense to 205 yards of total offense in the first half, their second-fewest of the season. (Photo: CAYDEN GU/The Stanford Daily)

Sousaphone player Sam Prausnitz-Weinbaum gets pumped up before the band’s halftime show. (Photo: IMOGEN LEE/The Stanford Daily)