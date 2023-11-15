NewsCrime & Safety

Police Blotter: Placing marks to terrorize and rape

This report covers a selection of incidents as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. (Graphic: TUAN ANH NGUYEN/The Stanford Daily)
By Dilan Gohill
Nov. 15, 2023, 1:02 a.m.

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

  • Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 was reported at 279 Campus Drive (Beckman Center).
  • Placing marks to terrorize between 12 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 7 was reported at 518 Memorial Way (Lathrop Library).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported marks to terrorize at Lathrop Library. 

Wednesday, Nov. 8

  • Motor vehicle burglary between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Drive (The Oval).
  • Grand theft of Stanford flags between 1 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. was reported at 625 Nelson Road (Stanford Stadium).
  • Grand theft from a vehicle between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union Parking Lot).

Thursday, Nov. 9

  • Theft by false pretense between 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 781 Escondido Road (Blackwelder Highrise).
  • Hit-and-run collision was reported at 10:24 a.m. at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union). 
  • Grand theft of skateboard equipment between 12 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 was reported at 203 Rosse Lane Parking Lot.
  • Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees Highrise).
  • Vehicle vandalism between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 was reported at the 300 Block of Roth Way.
  • Placing marks to terrorize was reported at 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 374 Santa Teresa Street (Roble Hall).
  • Placing marks to terrorize was reported at 10:16 a.m. on Nov. 9 at 566 Governor’s Avenue (Murray House).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported hit-and-run collision outside Old Union and the reported marks to terrorize at Roble Hall and Murray House.

Friday, Nov. 10

  • Prowling, attempted grand theft of a bicycle and possession of burglary tools at 5:34 a.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees Highrise). An arrest was made.
  • Clery stalking between 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 and 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2023 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Stanford University).
  • Petty theft of bicycle parts and prowling at 10:53 p.m. was reported at 350 Jane Stanford Way (Packard Building).
  • Petty theft of a gas-powered blower between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 659 Salvatierra Street. 
  • Vandalism between 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 579 Governor’s Avenue (Guest Cottages).
  • Vandalism between 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Parking Garage).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported prowling, attempted grand theft of a bicycle, possession of burglary tools and arrest made at Mirrielees Highrise.

Saturday, Nov. 11

  • Vehicle burglary between 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at 326 Lagunita Street (Lagunita Court Parking Lot).
  • Petty theft of a bicycle trailer between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 269 Campus Drive (Center for Clinical Studies Research).

Sunday, Nov. 12

  • Vehicle burglary between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 was reported at 537 Memorial Way.
  • Vehicle burglary, strong-arm robbery and hit-and-run collision at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 12 were reported at 300 Palm Drive (Palm Oval).
  • Petty theft from a vehicle between 12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at 757 Campus Drive (EVGR-A).
  • Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 3 and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).
  • Petty theft of a bicycle between 6:40 p.m. and 7:43 p.m. on Nov. 12 was reported at 658 Escondido Road (Soto).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported strong-arm robbery, vehicle burglary and hit-and-run collision at the Oval. 

Monday, Nov. 13

  • Burglary and theft of a commercial vehicle (ATV) between 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 13 was reported at the intersection of Peter Coutts Road and Stanford Avenue. 
  • Rape between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue. 

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported rape at Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue.

Dilan Gohill ’27 is University desk writer. He is from Santa Monica, CA and enjoys avocado toast and listening to Lorde.

