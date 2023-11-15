Police Blotter: Placing marks to terrorize and rape

This report covers a selection of incidents from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 was reported at 279 Campus Drive (Beckman Center).

Placing marks to terrorize between 12 p.m. on Nov. 6 and 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 7 was reported at 518 Memorial Way (Lathrop Library).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported marks to terrorize at Lathrop Library.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

Motor vehicle burglary between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Drive (The Oval).

Grand theft of Stanford flags between 1 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. was reported at 625 Nelson Road (Stanford Stadium).

Grand theft from a vehicle between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union Parking Lot).

Thursday, Nov. 9

Theft by false pretense between 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 and 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 781 Escondido Road (Blackwelder Highrise).

Hit-and-run collision was reported at 10:24 a.m. at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union).

Grand theft of skateboard equipment between 12 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 was reported at 203 Rosse Lane Parking Lot.

Grand theft of an e-bicycle between 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees Highrise).

Vehicle vandalism between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 8 was reported at the 300 Block of Roth Way.

Placing marks to terrorize was reported at 5:19 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 374 Santa Teresa Street (Roble Hall).

Placing marks to terrorize was reported at 10:16 a.m. on Nov. 9 at 566 Governor’s Avenue (Murray House).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported hit-and-run collision outside Old Union and the reported marks to terrorize at Roble Hall and Murray House.

Friday, Nov. 10

Prowling, attempted grand theft of a bicycle and possession of burglary tools at 5:34 a.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 730 Escondido Road (Mirrielees Highrise). An arrest was made.

Clery stalking between 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2022 and 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2023 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Stanford University).

Petty theft of bicycle parts and prowling at 10:53 p.m. was reported at 350 Jane Stanford Way (Packard Building).

Petty theft of a gas-powered blower between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 659 Salvatierra Street.

Vandalism between 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 and 10:05 a.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 579 Governor’s Avenue (Guest Cottages).

Vandalism between 5 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 9 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Parking Garage).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported prowling, attempted grand theft of a bicycle, possession of burglary tools and arrest made at Mirrielees Highrise.

Saturday, Nov. 11

Vehicle burglary between 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at 326 Lagunita Street (Lagunita Court Parking Lot).

Petty theft of a bicycle trailer between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 was reported at 269 Campus Drive (Center for Clinical Studies Research).

Sunday, Nov. 12

Vehicle burglary between 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 12 was reported at 537 Memorial Way.

Vehicle burglary, strong-arm robbery and hit-and-run collision at 1:10 p.m. on Nov. 12 were reported at 300 Palm Drive (Palm Oval).

Petty theft from a vehicle between 12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at 757 Campus Drive (EVGR-A).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 3 and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 was reported at 459 Lagunita Drive (Tresidder Memorial Union).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6:40 p.m. and 7:43 p.m. on Nov. 12 was reported at 658 Escondido Road (Soto).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported strong-arm robbery, vehicle burglary and hit-and-run collision at the Oval.

Monday, Nov. 13

Burglary and theft of a commercial vehicle (ATV) between 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 13 was reported at the intersection of Peter Coutts Road and Stanford Avenue.

Rape between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Nov. 11 was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment on the reported rape at Campus Drive and Mayfield Avenue.