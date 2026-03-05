Police Blotter: Grand theft, stalking and multiple petty thefts

This report covers incidents from Feb. 23 to March 2 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Monday, Feb. 23

Petty theft from a building between 3:36 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 was reported at 37 Angell Court (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Studio 3).

Petty theft and all other larceny between 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 was reported at 555 Fremont Road (Educational Farm — Lathe House).

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Electronic stalking at an unknown time between Jan. 1, 2025 and Feb. 24, 2026, was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Theft by use of access card information (credit card/ATM) between 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 1:41 a.m. on Feb. 9 was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall (The Axe & Palm).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 4 p.m. on Feb. 21 and 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 was reported at 895 Campus Drive (Munger Graduate Residence – Building 2).

Vandalism ($400 or more) between 7 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. was reported at 251 Governors Avenue South (Governor’s Corner — Jenkins House).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the electronic stalking report at 450 Jane Stanford Way, and the vandalism report at Jenkins House.

Wednesday, Feb. 25

Petty theft of a bicycle between 1 a.m. on Feb. 21 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 24 was reported at 655 Escondido Road (Branner Hall).

Hit-and-run collision resulting in vehicle and property damage at an unknown time was reported at 726 Serra St. (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the hit-and-run collision report at Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 26 was reported at 33 Angell Court (Escondido Village Studios Building 33).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 12 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 1 p.m. on Feb. 23 was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Residence — Building 1).

Petty theft from a building between 9:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 was reported at 592 Mayfield Avenue (Phi Kappa Psi).

Obtaining money by false pretenses (over $400) between 8 a.m. on Feb. 24 and 12 p.m. on Feb. 25 was reported at 886 Tolman Drive.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of obtaining money by false pretenses at 886 Tolman Drive.

Friday, Feb. 27

Appropriation of lost property at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 was reported at 655 Campus Drive (Maples Pavilion).

Hit-and-run resulting in injury or death at 2:45 p.m. was reported at the 900 block of Raimundo Way.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Petty theft of bike parts between 10 p.m. on Feb. 27 and 9 a.m. on Feb. 28 was reported at 781 Escondido Road (Escondido Village High-Rise Apartments — Blackwelder).

Sunday, March 1

Student safety report at 6:30 a.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Petty theft and all other larceny on March 1 was reported at an unknown location.

Threatening a crime with intent to terrorize between 9:10 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. was reported at 56 Dudley Lane (Escondido Village Building 56).

Grand theft of money, labor or property from a building between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. was reported at 610 Mayfield Ave. (Toussaint Louverture Cottage).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize at Escondido Village Building 56.

Monday, March 2