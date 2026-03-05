Faculty Senate recognizes past members, family weekend

The faculty senate remembered the legacy of several late faculty members and acknowledged the work of family weekend organizers in a meeting on March 5.

The senate made a memorial resolution recognizing the life and achievements of distinguished members of Stanford’s faculty. This included Walter Falcon, former deputy director of the Center on Food Security and the Environment and former director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, who died at 86. The resolution was delivered by Rosamond “Roz” Naylor, the William Wrigley Professor in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

Among those recognized was also professor emeritus of anesthesiology and pediatrics Alven Hackel, who died at 91. Hackel “advanced the care of infants and children during surgical procedures,” a member of the Faculty Senate said. This included the invention of “a transport incubator for newborns and helped establish pediatric anesthesiology as a specialty,” according Erin Digitale, the author of his obituary. Finally, the Faculty Senate recognized professor emeritus of history Lyman Van Slyke, a pioneering scholar of 20th century Chinese history, who died at 94. According to a member of the faculty senate, Van Slyke “continued to contribute to the life of the university through teaching and other engagements.”

A new resolution was introduced to reinstate land acknowledgement into the senate. “The topic does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Faculty Senate,” Faculty Senate chair Anna Grymala-Busse said, dismissing the resolution.

University president Jonathan Levin also remarked on the “wonderful parent’s weekend this weekend.” During his standing report, Levin thanked several members of the group responsible for organizing the weekend, including Vice Provost Jay Hamilton.

In lieu of a report, Provost Jenny Martinez offered to take questions, of which there were none.

ASSU president Ava Brown and Vice President Will Birreman were absent from the proceedings.