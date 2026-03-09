Songs that Stanford students are ‘locking in’ with over winter quarter

“Закрой за мной дверь, я ухожу” by Kino — Angikar Ghosal Ph.D. ’30

Nighttime in the library is when Kino makes sense to play. Fronted by Viktor Tsoi, this post-punk band emerged from the Leningrad underground in the 1980s as the voice of a generation that no longer believed in its inherited ideology. The song embodies what author Vladimir Nabokov called toska — the presence of absence, a longing with no object. It follows someone who stays out in the rain while others go home to dinner and a light in the window. He just “closes the door and leaves.” When the lyrics wash over you in a language you don’t speak, lyrics fade into the sound of typing away at the keyboard. Toska becomes fuel. You keep working.

“The Rite of Spring: Part Two: The Sacrifice” by Igor Stravinsky — Quinn Cook ’29

This song almost caused a riot at its premiere — and rightfully so. It’s terrifying, with its sudden thundering and shrieking chords, which works well in motivating me to write, lest I become “the sacrifice” in Stanford’s own “rite of spring” (finals). It’s only four minutes long, but leaving it on loop for eight hours maintains a steady cortisol spike perfect to finish my entire to-do list.

“Path of Least Resistance” by Carbon Based Lifeforms — Miro Ohannes Swisher ’25 M.S. ’26

I can hardly focus when the music I’m listening to is too stimulating. This ambient track provides the perfect balance of satisfying sonic textures and a smooth atmosphere that doesn’t distract. I’ve put this song on repeat for hours as I’ve studied or taken take-home exams and felt myself relax, forgetting I’m listening to music at all. I recommend listening to this song in a quiet place at Green Library; in that environment with this music, I find I enjoy my work a lot more.

“The Norwegian Ridgeback and a Change of Season” by John Williams – Caroline Cho ’29

I played this instrumental from the “Harry Potter” franchise in orchestra years ago, which means I can’t hear it passively. I know where the strings open up and where the brass settles underneath, and every time it does, I feel like something important is about to happen. When I play it while studying, the setting shifts in my head. Suddenly, I’m teleported to Hogwarts in winter — high ceilings, cold stone, candlelight. I’m suddenly a Gryffindor with exams looming and an almost competitive desire to understand everything.

“Brigas, Nunca Mais” by João Gilberto – Chloe Loquet ’29

When it comes to “lock in” music, I’ve tried it all: classical, R&B, rap, house. Nothing turns me into a productivity machine quite like the soothing beats of bossa nova. Gilberto’s 1959 classic blends his signature “whisper-singing” with samba rhythms and jazz harmonies. Whether I’m tucked into a corner of CoDa typing away at an essay or grinding through an Econ 102A p-set, this tune transports me to a quaint coffee shop in Rio de Janeiro. No matter how much I have on my plate, this song drops my heart rate and eases me into a samba-fueled flow state.

“All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)” by Taylor Swift — Anisha Pandey ’29

Lots of people recommend listening to classical music while studying. This version of the extended “All Too Well” is close enough. It’s more calming than the original and has the added perk of serving as a timer for every 10 minutes that pass. Whenever I’m grinding away at a p-set and wish I were in my bed, this song’s comforting ambience keeps me going.

“Phone Down” by Erykah Badu — Blyss Cleveland, PhD Candidate

“Phone Down” is the song that gets me into the zone when I lack focus and need to complete an important task. The ominous opening notes and Erykah Badu’s hypnotic hook assure the listener that she can redirect their attention away from digital distractions. Admittedly, I’m a fairly elite procrastinator, so I usually need to listen to this several times to move on from a prolonged break or to get me started. As much as I admonish myself for my lack of willpower, Badu helps me find my way.

“Y, ¿Si Fuera Ella?” by Alejandro Sanz — Dayanara Yepez Ramirez ’28

There’s something comforting about listening to someone’s gradual crash out. Maybe it’s that someone is losing their mind over something that isn’t an assignment — and doing so beautifully — or that someone is pushing the need for therapy alongside me. I do get more work done with this song, though not without a fair amount of lip-syncing. I usually play this masterpiece on loop, but for some variety, there’s also a Korean version sung by Jonghyun.

“Deep Waters” by Tony Anderson — Daniel Xu ’29

Anderson’s songs are soothing, sometimes even to the point of inducing sleepiness. Though I don’t typically listen to music when I study, “Transit” (or any of Anderson’s tracks, with “Chasm,” “Eyes Wide Open” and his Piano Sonata rendition of “Butterflies” being especially excellent) is just the right blend of volume, calm and quiet for an afternoon GSE lock-in session.

“Clouds” by Bunt — Jacqueline Larsen ’29

I am a huge fan of EDM as the genre for lock in music. When I am struggling with an essay or p-set, a slow genre is not going to do it for me. To focus, I put on something upbeat enough to keep my energy up, but not so intense or wordy that it pulls me away from my work. “Clouds” hits that balance perfectly. The steady rhythm feels like forward motion, and its uplifting drop gives me the serotonin boost I need.