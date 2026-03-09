Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

A recent report accuses the Stanford Communist Society (SCS) of using ChatGPT to write its latest manifesto titled “Making a Marx: How We Can Eat the Rich and Build Back Better.” After weeks of silence, the organization’s premier, Jared Miller ‘26, has agreed to sit down with The Daily for an interview.

The Stanford Daily: Do you feel that your use of ChatGPT undercuts your organization’s message of advocating for workers?

Jared Miller: Not at all. I mean, if ChatGPT generates what we wrote, doesn’t that mean we wrote what it generated? It’s all our work, only now we just have to press a button.

TSD: Have you written any of the communist theory that ChatGPT was trained on?

JM: I haven’t written any theory per se, but you can’t own words or ideas. They’re as much my truths as they were Marx’s.

TSD: Did you run into any difficulties when generating the manifesto?

JM: Chat kept starting sentences with things like “Some people believe” and “According to contested theories,” so we added to the prompt, “Write it as if you’re making a recipe for a utopia and the only ingredient is communism.”

TSD: Some leftists are criticizing your use of Western AI, saying you should have used DeepSeek to oppose the American capitalistic hegemony. How do you respond?

JM: Look, all chatbots are equal, but some chatbots are more equal than others.

TSD: On that note, how do you feel about the manner in which your use of generative AI was discovered?

JM: Yeah, maybe I should have deleted the message asking if Chat should “add more references to the oppression of the Global South” at the end of the prompt. To be honest, nobody in the club read it through. That’s on me, but really it’s on all of us.

TSD: How do you feel about the future of ChatGPT as part of the communist movement?

JM: Well, we’ve hired some students from the CS department to make a Karl Marx chatbot so we can ask him questions. We got the idea from when Joe Rogan theorized that Jesus could return as a chatbot, and if Jesus can do it so can Marx!

TSD: How has that been working out?

Miller: So far he’s antisemitic and wants to make childporn, so basically at the same level as other chatbots. He’s calling himself MechaMarx.

TSD: What do you have to say to the people who criticize you as hypocrites and ignoramuses?

JM: Look, AI is the future. There’s no getting around that. One day everyone’ll see my comrades and I as visionaries for realizing that the only way to bring about a communist utopia is to destroy private property. Once all our work is done with AI, there’ll be no need for skill and ability. When I had a job at Chipotle for three weeks in high school, my boss promoted my coworker Nick over me just because I “couldn’t tell the difference between carne asada and steak.” Thanks to AI and my Meta Rayban glasses, Nick and I will finally be equals. Finally, the people will own the means of generation. At least, that’s what my dad keeps telling me.

TSD: What does your dad do?

Miller: He works at OpenAI.

For those interested in Miller and his mission, copies of the manifesto are currently available in the Stanford Bookstore for $22.99.