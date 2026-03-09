Vol. 268 Magazine PDF | Natural Language Processing

Our issue, titled “Natural Language Processing,” is about AI, but it is also about how we, as humans, process our own natural language: how the words we use alter the ways we see each other and the world around us. (Graphic: TOBY SHIAO/The Stanford Daily)
By Charlotte Cao and Callia Peterson
Published March 9, 2026, 7:02 p.m., last updated March 9, 2026, 7:03 p.m.
Volume 268 Magazine: Natural Language ProcessingDownload

Charlotte Cao is a writer for The Daily.

Callia Peterson is a magazine editor. She was formerly a writer for the university desk of The Daily's news section.

