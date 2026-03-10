The guilt of the living

Distance does not protect you. That is the first lie you tell yourself when you leave Lebanon — that the ocean between you and the burning will function as insulation, that enough miles will eventually translate into enough peace. It does not. The body remembers its origins with a fidelity the mind cannot override. You can change your address, your language, the currency in your pocket — and still, at three in the morning, when the news arrives suddenly, you are not where you are. You are there. You are always, in some chamber of yourself that geography cannot reach, still there.

And then morning comes. Not the grief, which you expected, but the grief’s inability to stop ordinary life from continuing. The coffee is still warm. The city in which you have built your life turns indifferently on its axis, its people moving through their own preoccupations with the peaceful self-absorption of those who have never had to locate their homeland on a map of disasters. You perform the rituals of normalcy with a fluency that becomes its own alienation — because the performance is convincing, because no one can see the part of you that is elsewhere, standing in a stairwell in the south counting the sounds.

Something happens when you learn to live at a distance from a dying place. It becomes the weather of your interior life — a permanent low-pressure system behind the sternum, present enough to alter everything but never violent enough to stop you. You finish your coffee. You laugh at something. And underneath all of it is the knowledge that somewhere people who share your blood and your prayers are sleeping in stairwells, counting their remaining flour, pressing their children’s faces into their shoulders. And you are here.

The Lebanese diaspora carries Lebanon not as a crisis but as a baseline, already shaping the slight distance you maintain from your own happiness. It installs that hair’s breadth of reservation you keep between yourself and full presence, as though to be fully here were a betrayal of those who no longer have the luxury of a life. Joy becomes a thing in quotation marks. Good news arrives with an asterisk. There is always the subscript — but there, but them, but what right.

What right? That question is the true inheritance of the displaced. Not guilt in the simple moral sense — it is the question of legitimacy, the sense that your ease has been purchased with someone else’s suffering as currency. You did not choose to be born into safety. And yet the comfort exists. And yet the coffee is warm. And yet you sleep in a bed in a building that will still be standing tomorrow.

This is the other danger — not the grief but the adaptation to grief, the way the human organism will normalize anything it cannot escape. The numbers stop making you put down what you are holding. You have learned, without consenting to the lesson, to metabolize the non-metabolizable. You despise yourself for it, and you do it anyway, because the alternative is a paralysis that helps no one.

What no one tells you about living in the diaspora during wartime is that you become split between the self that exists here — that has built a life here, that has friendships and obligations and a body that needs feeding and a mind that needs occupation — and the self that never left. These two selves do not integrate. You are here and you are there and you are fully neither, and the hyphen between your two identities is not a bridge but a wound held open by the refusal of either side to close.

The people back home — this is what breaks something irreplaceable in you — do not ask you to carry this. They call and say don’t worry, we are fine in voices that contain multitudes of not-fine. They ask about your life with genuine curiosity that shames you because they are the ones in the dark and the rubble and still they want to know how you are. The Lebanese insist on your full humanity even when asserting their own costs them something. It is a form of love so refined it barely resembles the word.

You hang up the phone and you sit in silence — a silence that contains all the weight that was redistributed so you could carry less of it. And then, because there is nothing else to do, you return to your life. You return to the coffee, the plans, the city turning on its axis.

Lebanon will not be saved by the international community, whose concern arrives in the careful syntax of diplomatic restraint and evaporates with the news cycle. It will not be saved by its own political class — that elaborate, self-perpetuating machinery of sectarian interest dressed in the language of national duty — which has demonstrated, across generations and crises, a constitutional inability to place the country above the arithmetic of its survival. These are people who have mastered the art of prospering inside collapse, who emerge from every ruin somehow less diminished than the ruin itself. They are not the country. They have never been the country.

If Lebanon survives — and it will, because survival is the one thing it has never needed to be taught — it will be because of those who knew that leaving was the rational choice and stayed anyway. Who planted things in the ground that might be taken before the harvest, out of the conviction that to tend something is to participate in a future, even when the future is not guaranteed. Who kept the recipes, the songs, the particular cadence of a language that contains, in its very structure, the grammar of multiple belonging.

There is a word in Arabic — ghurba — that means the ache of being away from where you are from. It is not homesickness, which implies a remedy. Ghurba has no remedy. Lebanon has made strangers of its own people, perfecting the cruelty of a place that remains geographically present while becoming emotionally uninhabitable. Even those who never left grieve it from a distance measured not in miles but in the slow accumulation of everything lost and unreplaced.

This is the guilt of the living — not that we survived, but that we continue to live so fully, so stubbornly and completely, even knowing what we know. Perhaps that is not guilt at all. Perhaps it is the only answer we have. To live with the full force of those who cannot. To let Lebanon move through us like weather, like language, like the smell of a kitchen we will never stop trying to recreate in foreign cities — never quite right, but ours. The way a wound is yours, the way a country is yours, even — especially — when it is burning.

And still, in the orange hour before dark, somewhere in the south, someone hangs laundry in the last light. Not in defiance, not in hope, but in that most radical of gestures: the continuation of the ordinary, the insistence that a life is still being lived here. This is what survives. Not the buildings. Not the promises of the powerful. What survives is the gesture — the untranslatable knowledge that to be from somewhere is about the quality of attention you bring to it, the way you notice it, grieve it, return to it, and find, every time, that it has already returned to you.