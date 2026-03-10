My English teacher — Blyss Cleveland, Ph.D. candidate

I’m grateful for the mentorship and friendship of my high school English teacher, Molly Zeman. I took Mrs. Zeman’s American literature class in 11th grade. I admired how passionate she was about the books she assigned, like “Their Eyes Were Watching God” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and I oftentimes stayed after class and imposed on her lunch break or free period to discuss the novels. As a first-generation college student, I also relied on her guidance when it came to searching for and applying to colleges.

Years after her class, I’d like to think that I’m slightly less annoying than I was then, but I still call Mrs. Zeman for much-needed life advice or for a reality check. Not only does she still answer my calls, she continues to provide the best book recommendations, like “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois.” As much as being in graduate school requires reading for punishment, I’m grateful Mrs. Zeman reminds me to read for pleasure.

My grandmother — George Porteous ’27

My grandmother, Diane, was a powerhouse. She spent much of her life involved with various forms of public service, advocating for women’s rights, civil rights and a more humane health care system. Though short in stature, she spoke with a grace, humor and wit that commanded attention.

It’s only now, as a young adult, that I fully recognize the many ways she modeled those values for me and my sister. Whether it was reading to us, hosting events in her community or preparing beautiful meals, she set a constant example of altruism that I feel lucky to carry with me.

My mother — Daniel Xu ’29

My mother is the best person I know. She bears the burden of responsibility even when she doesn’t need to, and she dedicates time and care to others that she seldom spends on herself. Whether it’s calling to check on me before midterms, helping me organize my room during Family Weekend or teaching me how to cook the most delicious instant noodles, I grow emotional when I think about all that she has done for me. So much of who I am, from my taste in art and music to my night-owl nature, has been and continues to be shaped by who she is. I am endlessly grateful to have grown up as her son.

My grandmother — Emmett Chung ’27

Growing up, my grandmother picked me up from elementary and middle school almost every day. She always thought of everything — and still does to this day. If I had to stay late for extracurriculars, she always brought homemade dinner. If I was sick, she’d always bring tea. She was always reliable — the day school closed because of COVID-19, she was the one to pick me up in the middle of the day while my parents were both at work.

My grandmother also taught me how to cook. I always take notes on her recipes: sardines in curry sauce, shrimp thoke (salad) and ohn no kau swe (noodles in a chicken/coconut milk broth). To this day, I keep her favorite adage in mind: “If you can cook, you’ll always have friends.”

My friend Arushi — Sebastian Strawser ’29

I have a good friend named Arushi. The conversations that she and I have had about Stanford, mental health and our respective journeys that brought us to the University have been enlightening. Whenever we talk, I appreciate how we can go past the superficial, hyper-productive, LinkedIn-tailored nature of student life. After our conversations, I always feel much more in tune with myself. Looking at our friendship, I see a shared appreciation for what life has to offer. Friends like Arushi, who never fail to help me live more intentionally, are amazing to have in life.