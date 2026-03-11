Silimate CEO pioneers AI debugger for chip designers

Silimate co-founder and CEO Ann Wu M.S. ’23 demonstrated how the startup’s AI copilot can identify bugs, trace root causes and optimize chip performance at a Monday talk.

The event was hosted by Stanford’s chapter of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and moderated by Weston Keller ’27 and Milly Wong ’27.

Silimate, a YC-backed startup, was founded in 2023 by Wu and Akash Levy Ph.D. ’24. The two first met as graduate students at Stanford while Wu was completing her master’s degree and Levy was pursuing a Ph.D. in electrical engineering. Wu shared during the talk that the startup grew out of frustrations with the complexity of chip design.

“[Levy] basically decided that building chips sucks — which I agreed,” Wu said. “So we thought we should build some first-principles [fundamentals-based] AI tools to solve some of the bottlenecks.”

Those bottlenecks, Wu said, stem from the complexity of modern chip design workflows.

According to Wu, in traditional electronic design automation (EDA) workflows, simulation and verification cycles can take hours or even days. When a design fails, engineers must manually sift through logs and waveform data to identify the root cause of the problem. This debugging process is often slow and labor-intensive.

Silimate aims to automate much of this process using AI.

During a live demo, Wu launched Silimate through a command-line interface integrated with VS Code, a popular coding environment used by software developers. The system analyzed a processor design containing a known bug, traced the root cause of the failure and generated a patch to fix the issue. It also produced a summary explaining the debugging process.

Beyond debugging, the system can analyze chip designs to improve power, performance and area (PPA). By identifying inefficient logic paths, the technology suggests modifications to create a smoother workload. These improvements have direct cost implications. Reducing chip area lowers manufacturing costs, while improving power efficiency reduces the energy needed to operate the chip.

Silimate is already licensed and in production with multiple Fortune 500 companies and chip unicorns building leading GPUs, CPUs and AI accelerators.

Silimate operates in a market dominated by established electronic design automation (EDA) companies such as Synopsys and Cadence. Wu said many of these tools rely on decades-old codebases built through acquisitions and incremental updates. Since chip manufacturers depend heavily on existing workflows, large EDA firms must maintain compatibility with legacy systems, which can slow innovation.

“[Silimate] is impacting such a slow-moving field — it’s really poignant,” Ethan Song ’28 said. “It’s really a startup-versus-incumbent kind of industry that you don’t usually hear about.”

Wu also addressed how AI coding tools are changing how students should prepare for engineering careers. While AI copilots can generate code quickly, she emphasized that engineers still need strong technical foundations to evaluate and maintain that code.

“You have to know what good looks like,” Wu said. “If a tool generates a bunch of Python for you, you have to be able to look at it and say, ‘This is going to break’ or ‘This isn’t written well.’”

For this reason, Silimate still prioritizes strong programming skills when hiring engineers. Even with AI tools in the workflow, engineers remain responsible for reviewing, refactoring and debugging the code shipped to customers.

Wu also noted that while AI copilots may automate tasks such as debugging and optimization, engineers still require a deep understanding of hardware architecture.

“If you really want to stay in hardware design, it’s going to come down to understanding architecture,” Wu told The Daily.

According to Wu, designing chips ultimately requires determining how hardware should be structured to efficiently run specific workloads. Engineers must also understand lower-level physical concepts, such as circuit behavior and voltage thresholds, that influence a chip’s PPA.

“The best thing about Stanford is that we’re right next to many of the most advanced AI and chip companies,” Wong told The Daily. “Having these connections helps students understand what skills they need to build for the workforce.”