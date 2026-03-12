Games Daily Diminutive #132 Click to play today's 5x5 mini crossword. The Daily produces mini crosswords, or Daily Diminutives, twice a week and a full-size crossword biweekly. (Graphic: DA-HEE KIM/The Stanford Daily) By Akhil Reddy Published March 12, 2026, 9:22 p.m., last updated March 12, 2026, 9:22 p.m. Created by Akhil Reddy using PuzzleMe"s online cross word creator Daily Diminutive #132Download Akhil Reddy is a crossword constructor for The Daily. Contact him at [email protected]! Print Article