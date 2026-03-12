Stanford will introduce several changes to its undergraduate housing pre-assignment process for the 2026–27 academic year, including an option for students to rank multiple theme houses and a common application for all pre-assignment applicants, according to an email sent to undergraduates by Residential Education (ResEd) on Thursday.

The changes are intended to simplify the application process and improve placement outcomes for both students and theme houses. In the past, students could apply to only one theme house during pre-assignment, a limitation that left some houses with unfilled spots.

“This year, our goal was to figure out how to make the process really easy,” said Cheryl Brown, assistant vice provost for Residential Education. Under the new system, students will be able to rank multiple theme houses and submit responses for each. ResEd will then run a centralized matching process that attempts to place students in their highest-ranked house where space is available. If a student’s first choice cannot accommodate them, the system will attempt to match them to another ranked option.

The pre-assignment process will begin March 30. Students must first apply for housing through Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE) before participating.

According to Brown, the changes were developed in response to feedback from students and residential leaders involved in theme house communities. “We listened to student leaders and theme house leaders and RFs who wanted to be able to allow students to rank more than one house,” Brown said.

In addition to the new ranking system, all applicants will complete a set of questions through a common application. Individual theme houses may still publish expectations or eligibility requirements on their websites, but the standardized application is intended to streamline the process. Previously, students would separately apply to the theme house they were interested in.

House leadership — including resident assistants and resident fellows — will have access to applicants’ qualitative responses when reviewing applications. However, demographic and other identifying information will not be included in the materials they receive. According to the announcement, the change is intended to ensure that application review centers on alignment with house values, motivation and potential contributions to the community.

“House leaders felt like students being able to rank multiple houses was beneficial to the house and to the students,” Brown said. She added that the new system could also help address an issue that has affected some theme houses in previous years. “In previous years, some houses were underfilled. We think that if students were able to rank that house second, for example, that house could fill,” Brown said.