Female jogger sexually assaulted by armed man on campus

This story is breaking and will be updated.

An armed man reportedly sexually assaulted a female jogger on Sunday evening on campus, according to a campus-wide alert sent at 10:40 p.m. from Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS).

The assault occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. near Mayfield Avenue and Santa Ynez Street, with the victim reporting the man had a firearm with him. The woman reported the incident to SUDPS two hours later, at 8:25 p.m. She told officers that the man grabbed her and “pushed [her] into a landscaped area near a house,” where he reportedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman described the assailant as clean-shaven with relatively dark skin, brown eyes and short hair. His exact age, height, weight, race and ethnicity remain unknown. The woman reported that he was wearing a light blue sweatshirt, a thick, braided bracelet and dark jeans with a “semi-automatic handgun in the waistband.”

It is unclear whether either the victim or the perpetrator is affiliated with the University.

“Stanford University does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” SUDPS wrote in the alert, sharing with students University resources for confidential counseling and medical care if they or someone they know has been sexually assaulted.

The current location of the assailant remains unknown. SUDPS asks that anyone with information about this crime call them at (650) – 329 – 2413. Students can find updates on the incident here.