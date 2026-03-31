California’s 2026 gubernatorial race should be a victory lap for the Democratic establishment. No Republican presidential candidate has won California in 38 years. Instead, it comes as a warning that the party’s ever-expanding umbrella has been stretched too thin, raising the risk of real electoral consequences.

With more than a dozen candidates running — at least eight backed by serious donor networks — the field reads less like a unified party contest and more like an ideological free-for-all. The roster is a “who’s who” of California’s political silos: U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, former Rep. Katie Porter, former U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, San José Mayor Matt Mahan, former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, billionaire Tom Steyer and former State Controller Betty Yee are just some of the candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring. Beyond broad agreement on social issues like abortion access, LGBTQ+ protections and support for gun control, what goals actually unify this field?

Economically, the candidates are widely varied. We can best understand their stances under the following three categories.

The Technocrats: Candidates like Matt Mahan, Zoltan Istvan and Ethan Agarwal lean into pro-business, tech-oriented pragmatism, arguing that deregulation and “Silicon Valley efficiency” are the key to the affordability crisis.

The Populists: Progressives like Katie Porter and Tom Steyer (despite his billionaire status) are campaigning on wealth taxes, utility breakups and structural labor reforms.

The Centrists: Veteran politicians like Eric Swalwell, Antonio Villaraigosa and Xavier Becerra occupy a more traditional Democratic lane. Their campaigns emphasize experience, institutional stability and incremental reform. They speak fluently about protecting reproductive rights, defending democratic norms and safeguarding California from federal overreach. Even with this abundance of choices, 21% of primary voters remain undecided, while 31% have polled in favor of a Republican candidate.

If voters are struggling to articulate what the party stands for, it is because the candidates are offering different blueprints for the state’s future. They lack a shared goal and therefore articulate contradictory paths toward their visions.

Current polling reflects this instability. No candidate has consolidated a commanding lead; the frontrunners are currently hovering in the mid-teens. In California’s nonpartisan “top-two” primary, this lack of cohesion is dangerous. With the Democratic vote split eight ways, a sufficiently unified Republican base — currently rallying around figures like Steve Hilton and Sheriff Chad Bianco — could theoretically produce a general election between two Republicans. California has already seen the inverse of this dynamic: in both 2016 and 2018, two Democrats advanced to the U.S. Senate general election after Republican votes fractured in the primary. In a state where Democrats hold a nearly 20-point registration advantage, the possibility of two Republicans advancing should be an existential alarm.

The deeper issue is philosophical. Nationally and locally, the party has increasingly defined itself in opposition to President Trump rather than in affirmation of a coherent economic program. Democratic frontrunner Congressman Eric Swalwell, with 17% support in the polls, has focused his messaging primarily on protecting Californians against Trump’s policies. Several other candidates have foregrounded their ability to “stand up to Trump” as a core qualification. While that message may energize the donors and the party loyalists, it doesn’t build the kind of coalition forged through concrete improvements in people’s lives. When 53% of Californians report they have considered leaving the state due to the cost of living, “protecting institutions” feels like a luxury for those who can afford the rent.

This stance often comes off as hypocritical to an already jaded voter base. Barack Obama logged 2.7 million ICE deportations during his eight-year tenure as President, and yet the Democratic establishment stood staunchly behind him. The party has come to seem far more interested in getting Democrats into office than actually enacting policy that helps everyday Americans.

California, with its staggering wealth and visible inequality, should be the proving ground for a bold economic vision. Instead, the gubernatorial field reflects a party in a reactive crouch: pro-business moderates, billionaire progressives and anti-MAGA stalwarts all competing under the same banner.

For those of us at Stanford, this race is not abstract. San Francisco and the Bay Area are two of the most liberal and politically engaged enclaves in the country. If the Democratic Party lacks a coherent economic agenda, it is partly because its most reliable constituencies have not demanded one. In a region dominated by Democratic voters, major donors and future policymakers, the question is not whether the party will win, but what we are asking it to win for. Are we content with the same rhetorical resistance, or will we push for a program centered on housing, healthcare and cost-of-living relief? Political complacency in safe blue districts will only allow the status quo of the Democratic Party to continue.

A party this ideologically diffuse can still win in a deep-blue state, and the possibility of an all-Republican primary is still relatively low. But can it govern with purpose?

If the 2026 primary produces a nominee who articulates a strong, coherent agenda focused on issues of material security like rent, healthcare and energy costs, it could signal a Democratic renewal. If it produces only more fragmentation and empty rhetoric with no material policy, it will merely reinforce a national narrative of drift. The governor’s race isn’t just a contest; it’s a mirror. Right now, it reflects a party that knows exactly what it opposes, but has forgotten what it stands for.