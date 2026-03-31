Games • Daily Diminutive Daily Diminutive #134 Click to play today's 5x5 mini crossword. The Daily produces mini crosswords twice a week and a full-size crossword biweekly. (Graphic: KATIE SMALL/The Stanford Daily) By Akhil Reddy Published March 31, 2026, 10:47 p.m., last updated March 31, 2026, 10:47 p.m. Constructed by Akhil Reddy using the online cross word builder from Amuse Labs Daily Diminutive #135Download Akhil Reddy is a crossword constructor for The Daily. Contact him at [email protected]! Print Article