Daily Diminutive #134

crossword
Click to play today's 5x5 mini crossword. The Daily produces mini crosswords twice a week and a full-size crossword biweekly. (Graphic: KATIE SMALL/The Stanford Daily)
By Akhil Reddy
Published March 31, 2026, 10:47 p.m., last updated March 31, 2026, 10:47 p.m.
Constructed by Akhil Reddy using the online cross word builder from Amuse Labs
Daily Diminutive #135Download

Akhil Reddy is a crossword constructor for The Daily. Contact him at [email protected]!

Print Article
The Stanford Daily

Login or create an account