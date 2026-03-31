Mega-Nanoword #1

The Mega Daily logo
No hints. Do your best. (Graphic: JENNY BALLUTAY / The Stanford Daily)
Humor by Devin Abrahams
Published March 31, 2026, 11:53 p.m., last updated March 31, 2026, 11:53 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.

The Daily produces nanowords whenever we feel like it, along with mini crosswords three times a week and a full-size crossword biweekly. The Daily produces Mega-Nanowords when the planets align, and a new King has been chosen. Good luck.

Constructed by Devin Abrahams with the online crossword builder from Amuse Labs

While interested in many things, he isn't very interesting himself. Contact Devin at humor "at" stanforddaily.com

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