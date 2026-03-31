Ode to Costco seaweed as a CPI replacement

Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only.
Glistening and wavy, glittery and green
Harvested dried concepts of something marine
Costco seaweed, each package sold cheap
Neighboring instant ramen filled with promises to keep
Once bold was the wrapper, the count printed proud
Each sleeve held an ocean, each crunch rang aloud
For years in you my solace I’d take—
Now they quiver at a gaze, fracture and break
At first it was quantity — an indistinct retreat
Year over year, another vanishing sheet
Thirty-five became -four, and so on the descent
I blinked at the box, then blinked again
Then slyness took over, more subtle, more wry:
The seaweed grew skinny, the seaweed grew shy
They compressed and they shrank, with corporate finesse
Till each piece lost its Neptunian noblesse
Economists fawn over the CPI
Debating percentages, and whatnot and oh my—
They point to their charts with smugness and glee
But no tables are needed: they should study me
I’ve witnessed the change and tasted the deceit
Measuring inflation by salt and sheet
By the ephemerality of a midnight snack
By the vanishing seaweed from the pantry rack
By 2030, I’m sure they’ll concede
That the product was never the seaweed indeed
They’ll sell the plastic in its shrink-wrapped pride
The essence of ocean, artificially implied.
O Costco seaweed, marker of time
More honest than graphs, more faithful than rhyme
If prices rise and portions flee
Let me watch it, one lost sheet per Costco spending spree