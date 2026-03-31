Submit Your Nominations for University Awards

It is awards season at Stanford, and we are seeking your nominations for the 2025-26 Gores, Dinkelspiel, and Cuthbertson Awards.



These prestigious awards recognize faculty, students, and staff for their exceptional contributions in teaching, service, and academic achievement.



If you know someone who deserves recognition, particularly students eligible for the Dinkelspiel Awards, we encourage you to submit a nomination.



Nominations close on April 15, 2026.



Your support, even through a single nomination letter, can significantly impact the selection process. If you have any questions regarding the nomination process, please do not hesitate to contact the University Awards team directly.



Visit our University Awards page to learn more about the criteria for these awards and to view past recipients. Award recipients will be honored during the University Commencement ceremony on Sunday, June 14, 2026.



Thank you for helping us celebrate those who make Stanford extraordinary.