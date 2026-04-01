This report covers incidents from March 3 to March 23 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, March 3

Cite and release for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant at 11:43 a.m. was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Via Ortega.

Hit and run collision resulting in vehicle and property damage on Feb. 5 was reported at 480 Museum Way.

Wednesday, March 4

Trespassing and occupation of property without consent at 3:29 p.m. was reported at 757 Campus Dr (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building A).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 23 was reported at 655 Escondido Road (Branner Hall).

Collision between two vehicles with no injury at 1:10 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Mayfield Avenue and Campus Drive.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Feb. 27 was reported at 380 Rock Way (Keck Science Building).

Arrest on an outside misdemeanor warrant.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the arrest on an outside misdemeanor warrant.

Thursday, March 5

Petty theft and all other larceny between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on March 3 was reported at 673 Escondido Road (Kimball Hall).

Driving with a suspended/revoked license and driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination at 1:40 p.m. was reported at the intersection of Campus Drive and Escondido Road.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 9:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. was reported at 251 Governors Avenue (Robinson House).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita – Ujamaa A).

Friday, March 6

Petty theft from a motor vehicle between 7:15 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on March 5 was reported at 100 Searville Road.

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. was reported at 265 Galvez Street.

Noncriminal hate violence at 1:30 p.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

First degree burglary with breaking and entering at 9:44 p.m. was reported at 907 Lathrop Place.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of noncriminal hate violence.

Monday, March 9

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:30 a.m. on March 7 and 10:15 a.m. on March 9 was reported at 346 Santa Teresa Street (Schiff House).

A false bomb report to a peace officer / media and intimidation at 10:55 a.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Impersonation to get credit and others’ IDs between December 8, 2025 and December 10, 2025 was reported at 974 Cottrell Way.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 11:00 a.m. on Feb. 23 and 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 24 was reported at 489 Arguello Way (Arrillaga Family Dining Commons).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:45 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. was reported at 341 Galvez Street (Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the report of intimidation and false bomb report to a peace officer / media.

Tuesday, March 10

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 6:00 p.m. on March 9 and 9:10 a.m. on March 10 reported at 352 Santa Teresa Street.

Vandalism of $400 or more between 4:00 p.m. on March 4 and 5:00 a.m. on March 5 reported at 485 Lasuen Mall (Graduate School of Education).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9:00 p.m. on March 9 and 11:30 p.m. on March 10 reported at 541 Lasuen Mall (Braun Music Center).

Wednesday, March 11

Grand theft of a bicycle between 3:30 p.m. on March 6 and 7:44 a.m. on March 7 was reported at 57 Dudley Lane (Escondido Village Building 57).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 12:20 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. was reported at 757 Campus Drive (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building A).

A student safety report was reported at 500 Cowell Lane.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 2:02 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. was reported at 290 Jane Stanford Way (Stanford ChEM-H Building and Stanford Neurosciences Complex).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 12:00 p.m. on March 10 and 11:00 p.m. on March 11 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Graduate School of Business)

Thursday, March 12

Petty theft of a bicycle between 9:00 p.m. on March 7 and 6:30 p.m. on March 8 was reported at 558 Mayfield Avenue (Xanadu).

Vandalism of $400 or more between 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 28 and 6:00 p.m. on March 12 reported at 231 Ayrshire Farm Lane (Rain Apartments — Fairclough Lounge).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 6:26 p.m. and 9:21 p.m. reported at 475 Via Ortega (Jen-Hsun Huang Engineering Center).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. reported at 416 Escondido Mall (Thomas F. Peterson Engineering Laboratory).

Friday, March 13

Petty theft of bike parts between 6:00 p.m. on March 5 and 6:00 p.m. on March 6 reported at 746 Serra Street (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 5:00 p.m. and 8:14 p.m. reported at 365 Lasuen Street (Littlefield Center).

Sunday, March 15

Simple infliction of corporal injury on spouse, cohabitant or partner at 12:17 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa Street (Robinson House).

Monday, March 16

False bomb threat between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on March 15 was reported at 489 Arguello Way (Arrillaga Family Dining Commons).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the infliction of corporal injury and the false bomb threat.

Tuesday, March 17

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 2:00 p.m. on March 16 and 1:00 a.m. on March 17 was reported at 609 Escondido Mall (Crothers Hall).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. was reported at 641 Knight Way (Charlie Munger Building).

Grand theft of a bicycle at 4:30 p.m. was reported at 44 Olmsted Road (Escondido Village Studio 5).

Rearrest or revocation for violation of probation.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the rearrest or revocation for violation of probation.

Wednesday, March 18

Robbery at 8:32 p.m. on March 17 was reported at 400 Palo Road.

Grand theft of an eclectic bicycle at 9:30 p.m. was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita – Meier Hall).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the robbery at 400 Palo Road.

Thursday, March 19

First degree burglary, breaking and entering of a student residence and vandalism of $400 or more between 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 2 and 1:02 p.m. on March 19 was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 8:00 p.m. on March 18 and 1:00 p.m. on March 19 was reported at 374 Santa Teresa Street (Roble Hall – Wing A).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 2:50 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. was reported at 518 Memorial Way (Lathrop Library).

Noncriminal hate violence was reported at 203 Rosse Lane (Rains Apartments — Hacienda Commons).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the noncriminal hate violence.

Friday, March 20

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6:00 p.m. on Feb. 15 and 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 27 was reported at 76 Barnes Court (Escondido Village Building 76).

Petty theft of a bicycle between Dec. 4 and Jan. 7 was reported at 736 Serra Street (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D).

Petty theft of a bicycle between March 4 and March 9 was reported at 736 Serra Street (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building D).

Saturday, March 21

Noncriminal hate violence was reported at 189 Stock Farm Road (Stock Farm Parking Lot – South PL-17).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the noncriminal hate violence.

Sunday, March 22

Petty theft of a bicycle at 8:20 a.m. was reported at the intersection between Palm Drive and Palo Road.

Petty theft between 3:56 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. was reported at 726 Serra Street (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C).

Sunday, March 23