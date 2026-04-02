Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai M.S. ’95 will be the commencement speaker for Stanford’s graduating class of 2026.

Pichai graduated from Stanford with a master’s in materials science and engineering. Since 2015, he has led Google and Alphabet Inc. as CEO and served on Alphabet’s board of directors. His recent work has focused on the expansion of AI technologies through products like Gemini and Waymo.

“Sundar is a deeply thoughtful leader who has a vivid sense for how technology can improve society and transform individual lives. He epitomizes what it means for a Stanford graduate to have a broad impact,” University president Jonathan Levin ’94 told the Stanford Report. “I’m excited to hear his reflections and advice to our graduates as they take the next step into their own futures.”

Pichai started at Google as head of product management and development before going on to serve as CEO.

“Building a meaningful life, similar to building a world-class company, requires the mindset of running a marathon, not a sprint,” Rishi Jain ’26 told the Stanford Report on behalf of the six senior class presidents. “We can think of no better embodiment of that philosophy than our 2026 Commencement speaker and Google and Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai.”

Pichai developed a keen appreciation for technology growing up despite limited access in his birthplace of Chennai, India, according to Forbes. He was awarded a scholarship to Stanford after earning his undergraduate degree at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). After his time as a student, he worked briefly at management consulting firm McKinsey & Company before beginning his work at Google in 2004.

Pichai has emphasized the moment of discovery and entrepreneurship he sees happening in the AI sector and the importance of dreaming big.

In opening remarks at the recent AI Impact summit in New Delhi, Pichai said, “We have the opportunity to improve lives at a once-in-generation scale. I know we have the capability to do this. And looking at the leaders here today, I believe we also have the will.”

“It’s a privilege to be invited by President Levin and the student class presidents to address the Stanford Class of 2026 as their commencement speaker,” Pichai wrote in an email to The Daily. “From the first time I arrived on campus as a grad student, I knew Stanford was an extraordinary place, and it endures as a world-class center for talent and innovation. I’m excited to celebrate this milestone with the graduates alongside their proud parents, families and friends.”

Pichai’s keynote address is set to take place at the commencement ceremony on June 14.