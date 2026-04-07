Frost Fest excitement builds at student DJ showcase

The Stanford Concert Network (SCN) hosted a student DJ showcase at On Call Café on Monday, drawing the community for a night of music ahead of Frost Fest at Frost Amphitheater this Saturday. This year’s festival, an annual effort by SCN, will feature electronic artist Barry Can’t Swim alongside Frost Children and Between Friends.

This year’s show follows Doechii’s landmark performance at Frost Fest in 2025.

The Monday showcase featured three student DJ groups, along with complimentary On Call Café drinks and merchandise for attendees who showed proof of Frost Fest ticket purchases.

The event was part of a recurring effort by SCN to generate excitement ahead of Frost Fest by pairing a smaller, student-focused event with the larger festival.

Austin Konig ’26, one of SCN’s directors, said the showcase was a “teaser” for Frost Fest. It also gave student DJs a chance to “showcase their skills, and what better place than On Call?” he told The Daily.

As in previous years, a student DJ is expected to open the concert at Frost Amphitheater, reinforcing SCN’s commitment to platform student performers.

That emphasis was evident from the selection of tracks performed at On Call Café throughout the night. Each student DJ brought their own style, leaning into recognizable pop hits and high-energy party tracks to keep the crowd engaged.

Khadija Hanif M.S. ’26, who has been DJing for a year and a half, described her approach as rooted in a mix of global sounds and influences. “A lot of multicultural [styles] … that’s like my whole shebang,” Hanif said.

For many attendees, the On Call Café showcase continued momentum from last year’s concert.

Ayana Mulla ’29 said the excitement surrounding Frost Fest reflected both the lineup and the timing of the event. “I feel like [Frost] could be a really cool event,” Mulla said. “I heard they had Doechii last year and I’m excited. It’s a good way to engage with music and arts and just have a good time, especially with spring quarter coming up.”

With Frost Fest nearing, the On Call Café takeover offered an early glimpse of the festival’s energy, bringing student artists and audiences together in anticipation of the weekend’s main event.

Tickets for the festival are available online.