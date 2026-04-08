This report covers incidents from March 24 to April 5 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, March 24

Unlawful entry of a vehicle between 12:13 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. was reported at 295 Galvez Street (Stanford Visitor Center).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 9:00 a.m. and 4:40 p.m. was reported at 376 Lomita Dr (Science Teaching & Learning Center).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. was reported at 380 Roth Way (Keck Science Bldg).

Wednesday, March 25

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 5:50 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. was reported at 489 Arguello Way (Arrillaga Family Dining).

Thursday, March 26

Identity theft involving false pretenses, swindle or confidence game at 5:39 p.m. on March 25 was reported at 360 Oak Rd (Stock Farm Garage).

Hit-and-run collision resulting in property damage was reported at 1000 Campus Dr.

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 10:00 p.m. on March 24 and 4:00 p.m. on March 26 was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita – Meier Hall).

Aggravated assault to commit a felony on March 17 was reported at the intersection between Gerona Rd and Santa Maria Ave.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the aggravated assault.

Saturday, March 28

Grand theft of an electric bicycle at 6:00 a.m. was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Wilbur Hall – Okada).

Sunday, March 29

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 11:00 p.m. on March 23 and 3:00 p.m. on March 29 was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Wilbur Hall – Cedro).

Aggravated assault between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. was reported at the intersection between Mayfield Ave and Santa Ynez Street.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the aggravated assault.

Monday, March 30

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between March 22 and March 30 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa St (Adams House).

Grand theft of a bicycle between 5:00 p.m. on March 17 and 8:00 a.m. on March 30 was reported at 300 Santa Teresa St.

Grand theft of an electric bicycle at 8:00 a.m. was reported at 579 Governors Ave (Governor’s Corner – Guest Suites A-D).

First degree burglary and breaking and entering of a student residence between 9:00 a.m. on March 21 and 8:30 a.m. on March 30 was reported at 621 Escondido Rd (Crothers Memorial).

Second degree burglary and breaking and entering of a commercial building between 3:30 p.m. on March 27 and 8:00 a.m. on March 30 was reported at 382 Via Pueblo Mall.

Hit-and-run collision resulting in property damage on March 29 was reported at 190 Searsville Rd (Searsville Parking Lot).

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 11:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. was reported at 295 Galvez St (Lot 95 – Track House).

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 10:30 a.m. and 2:25 p.m. was reported at 295 Galvez St (Lot 95 – Track House).

First degree burglary and breaking and entering of a student residence between 8:00 p.m. on March 19 and 4:00 p.m. on March 29 was reported at 621 Escondido Rd (Crothers Memorial).

Possession of a firearm at a school was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Res – Bldg 1).

Violation of a court order for domestic violence was reported at 621 Escondido Rd (Crothers Memorial).

Grand theft of money, labor or property from a building between 5:40 p.m. on March 26 and 8:30 p.m. on March 28 was reported at 621 Escondido Rd (Crothers Memorial).

Aggravated battery on a person between 6:40 p.m. and 6:41 p.m. was reported at 560 Wilbur Way (Wilbur Field Garage).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the first-degree burglaries, the possession of a firearm, the violation of a domestic violence court order and the aggravated battery.

Tuesday, March 31

An arrest was made for grand theft of money, labor or property from a building, possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence and possession of unlawful paraphernalia at 8:10 a.m. at 291 Campus Dr (Li Ka Shing Center).

An arrest was made for appropriation of lost property, disorderly conduct (loitering on private property), possession of a controlled substance and outstanding misdemeanor warrants at 9:00 a.m. at 63 Abrams Ct (Abrams Highrise).

Reporting a false crime to a police officer on duty was reported at 600 Salvatierra St.

Petty theft of a bicycle was reported at 1047 Campus Dr (Sigma Phi Epsilon).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 5:30 p.m. on March 30 and 10:00 a.m. on March 31 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa St (Schiff House).

Grand theft of money, labor or property between 10:00 p.m. on March 19 and 9:00 p.m. on March 30 was reported at 621 Escondido Rd (Crothers Memorial).

Hit-and-run collision resulting in property damage between March 21 and March 30 was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall,(Old Union Parking Lot).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the arrests and reporting of a false crimes.

Wednesday, April 1

Making or passing a fictitious check with intent to defraud on March 18 at 11:59 p.m. was reported at 914 Mears Ct.

Terrorism involving a hanging noose and noncriminal hate violence between 8:00 a.m. on March 3 and 3:30 p.m. on April 1 was reported at 520 Lasuen Mall (Old Union).

Petty theft of an electric scooter between 3:05 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing And Data Science Bldg).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reported terrorism and hate violence.

Thursday, April 2

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:00 a.m. on March 21 and 12:00 p.m. on March 29 was reported at 684 Jane Stanford Way (Ng House).

Petty theft of other larceny between April 2 and April 4 was reported at 200 Reservoir Rd (Foothills Water Reservoir 2).

Petty theft from a motor vehicle between 5:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Lot 62 – Wilbur South).

Theft by use of access card information at 8:04 p.m. was reported at 326 Santa Teresa St (Lagunita – Meier Hall).

Friday, April 3

Petty theft of a bicycle between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on April 2 was reported at 655 Campus Dr (Maples Pavilion).

Obtaining credit or others’ IDs via impersonation on Oct. 22, 2025 was reported at 726 Serra St (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C).

Hit-and-run collision resulting in property damage on April 1 was reported at 400 Mayfield Ave.

Saturday, April 4

Grand theft of a bicycle at 8:00 a.m. was reported at 610 Bowdoin Lane (Munger Graduate Res – Building 3).

Hit-and-run collision resulting in property damage at 2:54 p.m. was reported at the intersection between Campus Dr and Jane Stanford Way.

Sunday, April 5

Grand theft of money, labor, or property between 11:20 p.m. and 11:50 p.m. was reported at 553 Mayfield Ave (Mars House).

Sodomy by force, violence or fear at 8:15 a.m. was reported at 500 Coronado Ave.

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 5:00 p.m. on March 20 and 9:00 a.m. on March 30 was reported at 726 Serra St (Escondido Village Graduate Residences Building C).

Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at 9:47 p.m. was reported at 459 Lagunita Dr (Tresidder Memorial Union).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reported sodomy by force.