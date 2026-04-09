Stanford Law and GSB claim top spots in U.S. News rankings

Stanford has claimed the top position in two major graduate school rankings published this week by U.S. News & World Report, with both Stanford Law School and Stanford Graduate School of Business rising to No. 1 in their respective categories.

The simultaneous achievement marks a notable moment for the University, though both U.S. News and Stanford officials emphasized that the rankings represent narrow margins at the top and fluctuating data rather than fundamental shifts in program quality.

According to Eric Brooks, director of education data analysis at U.S. News, the movements were driven primarily by changes in employment data rather than revised methodology.

“Slight changes in underlying metrics can result in movement of one or more spaces in the final rankings,” Brooks said in a statement to The Daily. “In this edition of Best Law Schools, Yale’s employment outcomes were slightly lower than in past years.”

For the business school, Stanford’s rise was “driven by an increase in their three-month employment rate, alongside a slight dip in that same metric for the previously top-ranked school,” Brooks said. He noted that Stanford GSB has been ranked No. 1 several times in the past, and that “the tight margins at the top reflect just how competitive that tier is.”

Brooks confirmed that no methodological changes were made for this year’s rankings. “Movement in this year’s rankings reflects changes in underlying data, not methodology,” he said. “All disciplines had the same ranking factors and weights as the prior edition.”

U.S. News indicated that Stanford’s performance across multiple graduate rankings may reflect the University’s overall research strength. The organization’s Best Global Universities rankings placed Stanford third overall worldwide for research and academic reputation.

“A school cannot place that high unless it is productive across many different fields, which explains Stanford’s strength across multiple graduate program rankings,” Brooks said.

In a statement to The Daily, Kristin Harlan, a spokesperson for the GSB Dean office, emphasized that rankings provide only a limited view of the school’s value.

“Rankings provide a snapshot, shaped by different and evolving methodologies, which is why results can fluctuate,” Harlan said. “We want prospective students to understand the full Stanford GSB experience and community — where learning is deeply collaborative, ideas are rigorously challenged, and students are supported to grow as leaders and as people. That experience goes beyond what can be captured in a ranking.”

The Daily has reached out to Stanford Law School for comment.

Brooks acknowledged that graduate school rankings have become more volatile in recent years, but attributed this to a deliberate shift in methodology.

“A few years ago, U.S. News updated its methodology to emphasize outcome measures — like employment rates and salaries — over inputs like acceptance rates,” he said. “That shift caused larger-than-usual year-to-year movement at the time. The rankings have largely stabilized since then.”

Brooks suggested that perceptions of instability may stem from comparing current rankings to pre-methodology-change results rather than year-over-year changes. He also noted that “because post-graduate outcomes naturally fluctuate more than admissions data, some degree of annual variation is to be expected.”

Responding to criticism about rankings influencing institutional behavior and student choices, Brooks said that U.S. News views its rankings as “one component in a prospective student’s decision-making process.”

The rankings have faced sustained criticism from educators and researchers who posit that they incentivize schools to prioritize metrics that can be easily measured over educational quality, and that they perpetuate existing hierarchies while creating pressure to manipulate reported data.

Several law schools, including Yale and Harvard, withdrew from U.S. News rankings participation in 2022, though U.S. News continued to rank them using publicly available data. Some have since returned to formal participation under revised methodologies.

“The aim of our U.S. News’ Best Graduate Schools rankings is to comparatively measure institutions on metrics that are important to students — primarily outcome measures, including graduation rates,” Brooks said. “We’re confident that prospective students are able to discern for themselves what school is the best fit.”