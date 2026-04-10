Faculty Senate debates Flock cameras, honors faculty

Members of the Faculty Senate remembered the legacy of several late faculty members and questioned University President Jonathan Levin ’94 about campus surveillance at its meeting on Thursday.

In lieu of delivering a report, Levin said he was willing to field questions from members of the Senate. Citing concerns of surveillance by over 40 new Flock cameras on campus, biochemistry professor James Ferrell asked, “Does Stanford plan to end its Flock contract?”

Levin claimed that the cameras are not intended to arbitrarily collect data. “My understanding is that the University installed flock cameras… as an overall effort to improve campus safety,” he explained. Levin assured the Senate, “We are looking at the contractual relationship with Flock… to make sure no data is shared with Flock that should not be.”

Provost Jenny Martinez was not present. Furthermore, Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) President Ava Brown ’26, Vice President Will Berriman ’26 and Undergraduate Senate representative Princess Ochweri ’27 were absent from the proceedings.

Engineering professor William Mitch delivered a memorial speech for Richard Luthy, the late Silas H. Palmer professor of civil and environmental engineering. Luthy taught at the University starting in 1999 and passed away in 2025. “He was a leader within the department,” Mitch said.

According to an obituary published by the Stanford Report, Luthy will be remembered for “championing a collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to studying … contaminants.” His research produced “significant advancements in environmental quality criteria and cleanup practices.”

Former Chemical Engineering professor Robert Madix was also honored with a memorial resolution. Madix hailed from Champaign, Illinois and served as the former Charles Lee Powell professor before moving to Harvard in 2004 to join his wife, Cynthia Friend.

Engineering professor Raymond Levitt also delivered a memorial speech for Henry Parker, former professor emeritus of civil and environmental engineering. Parker, who died at 99 years old, was known for planning several highway and dam construction projects. Professor Levitt said that it was his honor “to lay before the senate and academic council a resolution in memory of professor Henry Parker.”