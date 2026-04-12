Freshman star Ebuka Okorie declares for NBA draft 

Stanford men’s basketball’s All-American freshman guard Ebuka Okorie declared for the NBA Draft on Thursday, following a breakout season that saw him lead the ACC in points per game.

Jonathan Givony broke the news on X, noting that while Okorie has “two feet in the draft,” should he go back to college, it would be to play for Stanford.

Okorie’s decision resolves the biggest uncertainty regarding Stanford’s 2026-27 roster, which will include a top freshman class. As early as January, questions about Okorie’s future began to surface as the New Hampshire native began to stack 30-point performances, including a heroic game-winner at Virginia Tech.

Fans and onlookers were in the dark on whether Okorie would declare for the draft, return to Stanford or enter the transfer portal. In the meantime, Stanford head coach Kyle Smith expressed hope that his star point guard would remain a Cardinal should he stay in college in a March 19th episode of “The TreeCast with Troy Clardy.”

Okorie’s declaration is not yet binding, as the deadline to withdraw from the draft and remain eligible is May 27. Draft boards vary widely on where they project Okorie, with some grading him as a late first round pick and others having him as late as the middle of the second round.

Increasing name, image and likeness (NIL) money has incentivized players to return to college over the last couple of years, especially underclassmen projected as borderline first round picks.

Okorie declaring for the draft and playing in the NBA would give the Cardinal two NBA draft picks in two years, after Maxime Raynaud’s selection in the second round of the 2025 draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Two young alumni in the league would be attractive for Kyle Smith’s recruiting pitch, especially as Raynaud is putting together a campaign that could land him on the NBA All-Rookie team.

If Okorie feels he could benefit from another year of college ball and suits up for the Cardinal next season, the would-be sophomore could be the centerpiece of a roster that might make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014

He would be joined by the No. 12 recruiting class in the country composed of a quartet of four-star recruits, including Aziz Olajuwon, son of basketball Hall Of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon.

A lot can happen between now and NBA Draft night, which will take place in June at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.