How to Study for Finals in College (For Real)

As finals creep closer, library seats are becoming scarce, coffee consumption is spiking, and group chats are suddenly turning academic. It seems so familiar, but upon a closer look, the way students are preparing for exams today is different than it was just a few years ago.

While traditional study habits like flashcards and group sessions still exist, students are increasingly blending those methods with digital tools, AI assistance, and structured online platforms. The result is a study experience that’s more efficient and personalized, leading to improved outcomes for students across the country.

But which of these study methods really works the best?

The Rise of AI Assistance Across the US

One of the biggest shifts on college campuses has been the normalization of AI. Students continuously turn to apps like ChatGPT, using it to study and even to complete their assignments.

But AI doesn’t always prove effective in helping students learn the material well enough to pass their exams.

“While AI does a lot of things really well, there are still some limitations, especially when it comes to STEM material,” said Steven Keys, co-founder of the online study platform CramBetter. “ChatGPT tends to get complex math problems wrong a significant portion of the time, so we’ve turned to expert human tutors familiar with course curriculum who teach students exactly what they need to know to pass their exams.”

Keys, like other educators, cautions that AI works best as a supplement — not a replacement — for actually learning the course material from an expert who really knows it.

AI can help you work through a specific homework problem if you get stuck, but it won’t be there if you get stuck on a problem during a test, so exam prep strategies, test-taking tips, and curriculum-specific intel from personal tutors are critical.

Dedicated Study Platforms Give Structure

Alongside AI, students are turning to more structured study services like CramBetter, which is available at over 100 schools nationwide and offers targeted study guides, topic reviews, practice exams, and solution videos made by qualified tutors for some of the most traditionally challenging college courses. These platforms appeal to students who feel overwhelmed by where to even begin.

“Sometimes the hardest part is organizing everything,” one student explained. “If I don’t even know what to ask Chat, it’s not very useful. Having a system planned out by my CramBetter tutor keeps me on track instead of spiraling..”

CramBetter gives more structure to study time by providing curated Study Guides for each topic in a given course.

Unlike open-ended tutoring, CramBetter provides a more curated approach, aligning study materials with course content and common exam problems.

“At CramBetter, we work really hard to make sure we cover exactly what professors do, just in a lot less time,” said Keys. “We condense a week’s worth of lectures into about an hour, so students can easily keep up week-to-week throughout the semester, or if they waited until the last minute, they can spend a few days cramming with us before an exam.”

Instead of waiting for office hours or scheduling time with a peer tutor who might not be able to help teach all the material, students can get instant clarification from CramBetter’s 24/7 online study platform — even when it’s midnight at the library.

Some Study Habits Remain the Same

For all that’s changed about how to study for finals in college, a lot remains the same. Everyone is still exhausted and running on caffeine. Everyone is still struggling to get it all done before their deadlines.

It’s just that for now, lecture notes coexist with AI summaries. Study sessions are planned around the guides provided by online platforms. And students can get instant feedback and help as they study.

Across campuses, these new tools appear to be helping students, with studying becoming more personalized, efficient, and accessible than ever before. For many students, the shift feels empowering as it offers them new ways to learn that feel not only effective, but genuinely worth using.