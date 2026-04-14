Torri Huske’s standout season in the pool earned another major honor last Thursday when the Stanford swimmer became the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Women’s Swimmer of the Year. Huske was also named the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Swimmer of the Year this month.

This marks the first time since 2018 that a Stanford swimmer has swept both the conference and national Swimmer of the Year awards in the same season. It is also the second time that Huske has been named conference Swimmer of the Year, having previously earned the title in 2023. With this year’s award, she became the 17th recipient of this award in program history, and the first to do so as a member of the ACC. Finally, Huske is a four-time ACC champion, adding to an already decorated conference career.

The announcement followed a standout season, in which the Olympian dominated in her final NCAA appearance. The redshirt senior swept all three of the individual events — the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Her performance in the freestyle sprints was notably historic, with record-breaking swims of 20.66 in the 50 freestyle and 44.16 in the 100 freestyle. These times officially cemented her as the second-fastest woman of all-time in both events, while bringing her career total to five NCAA titles.

Huske’s efforts played a major role in helping Stanford secure a national runner-up finish for the second season in a row. The result also marked the program’s best national finish under a first-year head coach since 1989, highlighting an impressive debut season for Chris Lindauer, the Paul A. Violich Director of Women’s Swimming.

Beyond her individual titles, Huske added four All-American honors in relay events this season. She will conclude her time on The Farm as a 28-time All-American — the maximum number of honors a swimmer can achieve over their four-year career. She joins Catherine Fox, Misty Hyman and Julia Smith as the fourth swimmer in Stanford history to achieve this feat.