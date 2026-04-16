Police Blotter: Battery, hate violence and grand theft

This report covers incidents from April 5 to April 14 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Monday, April 6

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6:00 p.m. on April 4 and 7:00 p.m. on April 5 was reported at 5 Comstock Circle (Lieberman House).

A student safety incident involving simple battery on a person between 11:59 p.m. and 12:01 a.m. on April 1 was reported at 374 Santa Teresa St.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the battery of a person.

Tuesday, April 7

Misdemeanor arrest warrant at 8:03 a.m. was served at 625 Nelson Rd (Stanford Stadium Gate 10).

Obtaining money / etc. by false pretenses (over $400) between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. was reported at 6 Comstock Circle (Miller House).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 3 was reported at 236 Santa Teresa St (Robinson House).

Wednesday, April 8

Grand theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories between 5:00 p.m. on April 7 and 8:35 a.m. on April 8 was reported at 87 Hulme Ct (Escondido Village High Rise Apartments — Hulme).

Petty theft from a building between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on April 5 was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Residences — Buildings 1).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:01 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. was reported at 673 Escondido Rd (Kimball Hall).

Thursday, April 9

Grand theft of motor vehicle parts and accessories between 5:00 p.m. on April 2 and 10:30 a.m. on April 9 was reported at 100 Running Farm Lane.

Grand theft of money, labor or property from a motor vehicle between 11:00 p.m. on March 29 and 5:00 p.m. on April 2 was reported at 742 Campus Dr (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Petty theft and all other larceny between 11:00 p.m. on March 29 and 5:00 p.m. on April 2 was reported at 742 Campus Dr (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Friday, April 10

Driving with a suspended or revoked license (DUI, alcohol, drug, or combination) at 8:13 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Dr.

Saturday, April 11

Driving with a suspended/revoked license (habitual traffic offender) at 9:34 p.m. was reported at the intersection between Campus Dr and Welch Rd.

Monday, April 13

Vandalism of $400 or more between 1:00 p.m. on April 12 and 4:25 p.m. on April 13 was reported at 742 Campus Dr (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:00 p.m. on April 10 and 1:00 p.m. on April 13 was reported at 63 Abrams Court (Escondido Village High Rise Apartments — Abrams).

Petty theft from a building between 3:55 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. was reported at 341 Galvez Street (Arrillaga Center for Sports and Recreation).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the felony vandalism.

Tuesday, April 14

Non-criminal hate violence at 4:20 p.m. on April 9 was reported at 459 Lagunita Dr (Lot 39 – Tmu Parking Lot).

Theft by use of access card information at 2:03 p.m. was reported at 285 Santa Teresa St (Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center).

Grand theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between 8:20 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. was reported at 207 Blk Running Farm Lane.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reported hate violence.