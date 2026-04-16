Stanford women’s water polo eyes another NCAA title

Stanford women’s water polo is now three wins away from another NCAA title.

The Cardinal stormed through the MPSF Championship last weekend, rolling past San Jose State 16-3 in the opener before surviving against UCLA 12-11 in sudden victory and then finally rallying past USC 16-14 in the title match. The conference crown secured Stanford the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Championship, which is slated to start April 24 at UC San Diego in La Jolla.

Stanford went into the MPSF tournament as the No. 2 seed, behind only top-seed USC, but it looked every bit like the nation’s top team by the end of the weekend. Against San Jose State, the Cardinal raced to a 6-0 first-quarter lead and had 11 different players score. The semifinal against the Bruins proved to be a far tighter match, with redshirt junior Juliette Dhalluin delivering the winner on a penalty shot in the golden-goal period after finishing with four goals.

The championship game offered Stanford a shot at revenge against USC, the only team to beat the Cardinal this season. Trailing 12-10 entering the fourth quarter, Stanford rallied for four straight goals to take control of the contest. Dhalluin matched her career-high with six goals in the final, including the go-ahead penalty shot, while redshirt junior Jenna Flynn added four goals of her own. This is Stanford’s ninth MPSF title and their fourth in the past five years. Dhalluin’s productive weekend earned her MPSF tournament MVP honors. Flynn also landed on the all-tournament team.

Stanford’s path to another championship is now set. Up next, the Cardinal will open NCAA Championship play on April 24 against the winner of Concordia and Wagner. A victory there would move Stanford one step closer to an 11th national title and another top finish for one of Stanford’s most decorated programs.