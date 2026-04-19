Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) Executive candidate Madhav Prakash ’27 withdrew his complaint claiming endorsement violations by Jared Hammerstrom ’27 and Celeste Vargas ’27 of “FARM-RAISED,” who were recently elected as the executive president and vice president for the 2026-27 academic year.

In the Wednesday complaint, Prakash, who ran under the “No Brakes” ticket alongside Eva Lacy ’27, alleged that Undergraduate Senate (UGS) chair David Sengthay’s campus-wide email endorsing Hammerstrom and Vargas was a violation of campaign guidelines.

“ASSU officers cannot endorse in their official capacity,” he wrote in an email obtained by The Daily. Prakash’s complaint claimed that Sengthay did not clearly state he was endorsing the “FARM-RAISED” ticket in a personal capacity, rather than as UGS chair.

The ASSU Elections Commission found no violation because Sengthay’s email included a disclaimer that he wrote the endorsement in a personal capacity. Prakash then amended the complaint to allege additional violations by the Elections Commission and took it to the ASSU Constitutional Council before ultimately withdrawing it.

“It’s not the best use of my time or energy right now to litigate through bureaucratic student government process,” Prakash wrote to The Daily. “I wish everyone the best and hope we all hold ourselves to the highest moral and ethical standards.”

Prakash said he was also in the process of filing a second complaint against Hammerstrom and Vargas, which he has since withdrawn.

“[Vargas] and I are and have always been committed to a fair election process,” Hammerstrom wrote to The Daily. “We’re confident that we have seen that through. We are very excited for the next chapter and to get to work!”

Hammerstrom and Vargas claimed the ASSU executive president and vice president positions on Saturday, receiving a total of 1,617 votes. Jake Hofman ’27 and second-year Ph.D. student Angikar Ghosal of the “BUILT DIFFERENT” ticket received 967 votes and “No Brakes” received 690 votes.