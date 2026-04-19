Editor’s Note: This article is a review and includes subjective thoughts, opinions and critiques.

With puffy, colorful A-line dresses, skinny jeans and slicked-back hair, Ram’s Head Theatrical Society took its audience back to the summer of 1958. From April 16 to 18, the work of over 80 students brought “Grease” to life in Memorial Auditorium.

Set in Rydell High, we follow the Pink Ladies and Greasers, both romance-driven groups of confident and rebellious teenagers. Portrayed by Charlotte Kearns ’27, Sandy Dumbrowski is a new student the Pink Ladies invite into their group. Sandy arrives at school excited, telling the Ladies of her summer romance with Danny Zuko, played by Noah Semu ’26, who she believes to be kind and sweet but is known as a notorious bad boy and the Greasers’ main man at Rydell.

While Danny seems ecstatic to see Sandy at first, he starts acting standoffish and uncaring due to his friends’ teasing comments. Tensions unfold as these teenagers grapple with friendships and societal expectations.

Before we continue, there is a truth I must confess… this was my first time watching “Grease.” Blasphemous, I know. All I knew beforehand was that Danny seemed to be a predecessor for what would inevitably become the trademark Wattpad bad boy. Imagine my surprise when Sandy started singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” and I realized this musical was where that heavenly song originated.

Alongside that cultural classic, the cast spectacularly pulled off 21 songs during the 2.5 hour show, each accompanied by joyful and funky choreography. While each move appeared energetic and free, each performer was extremely precise, given that any misstep could prove disastrous with over 25 people dancing simultaneously. With every new groovy tune, I’d be jamming to the music while scared that someone might bump into someone else — how they managed to pull off all that choreography seamlessly was beyond magical.

Rachel Mack Jones ’26, director, choreographer and associate producer, was part of the six-person team that brought these carefully coordinated pieces to life.

“We have people on this show who have danced competitively… and then people where this is the first show they’ve ever done in their lives,” Jones said. One of her favorite parts of the experience was “putting that whole thing together into a shape where everyone cohesively creates a story.”

Also to be applauded is the nuance cast members brought to their characters. Kearns deftly conveyed Sandy’s initial struggle to fit into a new environment while being peer pressured. Ultimately, she decides to live life a bit more freely, changing her style and telling Danny he’ll have to put in work to stay with her. Meanwhile, Semu skillfully portrayed how Danny hides his true feelings for Sandy, lest he face jabs from his friends. Within the Pink Ladies, Betty Rizzo, portrayed by Katie Savage ’26, hides her fears behind a tough exterior, especially when she finds out she’s pregnant.

Though also relatable, there were two characters specifically that had the audience in fits of laughter whenever they were on stage: Patty Simcox and Roger, respectively portrayed by Sam Dizon ’26 and Alexander Kim ’28. Patty is leader of the cheerleaders, rather erratic in both her cheerleading practice routines and in approaching her crush, Danny. A member of the Greasers, Roger often jokes around and fights playfully with his pals. With their unreserved and unpredictable natures, both characters were inspiring.

“Roger is a man with no shame. He loves to be the butt of the joke, literally. He enjoys the comedy of the bit,” Kim said, referencing Roger’s habit of mooning, which he recreated during his final bow, flaunting his underwear for the hyped-up audience to see.

Audience member Haley Chu ’28 came to support one of the 16 ensemble members — her friend Yanna Hauck ’29.

“[They were] just the most insanely talented cast of people,” said Chu. “The production quality was so high and my favorite part of it was the ending scene when everyone came together. I’m speechless.”

I was speechless as well, standing like an unmoving Sim character for a total of five minutes before I put on a brave face and hunted down the talented members of this production to interview. In case you didn’t gather it already, this production was definitely not one to miss. If anyone gets the recording of the musical, please send it my way — I need to see it all over again.