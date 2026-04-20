Games • Daily Diminutive Daily Diminutive #147 Click to play today's 5x5 mini crossword. The Daily produces mini crosswords twice a week and a full-size crossword biweekly. (Graphic: KATIE SMALL/The Stanford Daily) By Emerson Prentice Published April 20, 2026, 12:08 a.m., last updated April 20, 2026, 12:14 a.m. Emerson Prentice '29 is the Vol. 269 Campus Life Desk Editor. Previously she had a column titled “All You Can Eat” for Arts and Life. Contact her at eprentice ‘at’ stanforddaily.com. Print Article