History made: Men’s gymnastics extends a 50 year streak for Stanford Athletics 

The men’s gymnastics win over Oklahoma University this past Saturday marked the 50th consecutive year Stanford has won an NCAA championship – the longest active streak in Division I athletics.

The streak first began in the 1967-1977 season (before women’s sports were part of the NCAA), with the men’s water polo victory over the UCLA Bruins. Over the past half century, the Cardinal have accumulated 126 of its total 138 championship trophies. These victories have been across 19 different sports, notably including men’s gymnastics, women’s tennis, men’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s water polo and women’s water polo, which each have 10 or more titles.

Of these 19 championship teams, 10 were men’s and nine were women’s. In 1996-1997 and 2018-2019, the Cardinal won six titles in a single year.

Equally as impressive, there were six programs who were singularly able to keep the streak alive. Women’s tennis successfully did so in five separate years. On three separate occasions, Stanford had multiple teams secure national championships on the same day. 1996 and 2003 saw the men’s and women’s cross country teams win together, while women’s soccer and men’s water polo won titles in 2019.

After a winning season, on April 18, 2026, in Champaign, Ill., the men’s gymnastics team solidified their legacy in Stanford’s historic streak. Stanford bested the University of Oklahoma with a score of 329.825 to 328.495. Eight of the program’s 11 total titles came under head coach Thom Glielmi, and six came in the past seven years.

Redshirt senior Nicolas Kuebler and senior Asher Hong secured the victory on rings with a 14.166 and 14.300, respectively. The Cardinal also had an impressive season-high 56.432 on parallel bars. Standout performances came from sophomore Cooper Kim and freshman Jun Iwai, who, in their first NCAA meets, won individual national titles in floor and vault, respectively.

This streak is even more impressive when compared against other athletic programs across the country. Not only does Stanford have more championships than any other school in the country (UCLA is the runner-up with 126), they also win with more consistency and prolonged dominance. The second-longest active streak is held by UNC with seven years, and the second-longest non-active streak is held by Penn State with 13 years (Kenyon University held a 31 year streak in D-III athletics).

The Stanford Cardinal look to cushion this streak in the coming weeks. Notably, women’s water polo will contend for a championship on April 26, and women’s beach volleyball will do the same on May 3.