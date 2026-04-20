Stanford Night at Giants stadium: Who’s going?

For the first time since 2019, Stanford Night returns to Oracle Park. This Wednesday, students from the Farm will take the Caltrain up to 4th and King Street to watch the San Francisco Giants host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Although there was a Stanford-Cal rivalry night in 2021, a standalone Stanford Night hasn’t happened since before the pandemic.

Ticket packages are sold at a discount and come with a roped Giants-Stanford hat. Representing the Cardinal at Oracle Park is none other than Andrew Luck throwing out the first pitch and the Stanford women’s soccer team delivering the “Play Ball” call.

The crowd heading to the city Wednesday evening is split. Giants fans are faithful, die-hard Dodger fans are looking to see Shohei Ohtani on the mound, and plenty of students simply want a night out in baseball utopia.

“I love going to Giants games. They’re always such a fun delight during the spring,” said Varun Madan ‘26, a Giants fan who heard of the event through an ad. “I saw the Giants-Stanford hat and it looked pretty cool, so I wanted it.”

On the other side of the rivalry, Dodgers fan Alana Berlin ’29 is checking out Oracle Park for the first time.

“I’ve heard that it’s super nice… I’ve seen a lot of videos about fans in the boats, trying to catch the balls that go out, so I’m really excited to see that,” Berlin said.

Resident Assistants in Donner, Cedro and other freshman dorms bought group tickets, pulling in students for a mid-week dorm trip.

Julissa Arevalo ’29, a lifelong Dodgers fan, is going with her dorm. While her fellow Dodger fans couldn’t make the trip due to midterms, she didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve literally been a Dodgers fan since I was born because my dad is a huge Dodgers fan. There’s a picture of me straight out the womb and I’m already wearing Dodgers gear,” she said.

Not everyone has a rooting interest. Julius Schmidt ‘29 is looking forward to the venue.

“Oracle Park is a really beautiful place, definitely one of the nicest sports venues I’ve ever been to… it’s always nice to see the sunset at the bay,” he said.

Schmidt’s team allegiance is minimal — he owns a Giants hat, but admits his fandom doesn’t extend much beyond that. Baseball, though, is his favorite sport.

For seniors relishing in the last few weeks of spring quarter together, Christina Cheng ‘26 rallied a group of friends together, convincing friends who don’t follow baseball to come out on the appeal of witnessing Shohei Ohtani.

“My entire family are big Dodgers fans, and I’ve never actually seen the Dodgers live, so this is going be the first time I see the Dodgers live… I watched all of the World Series, that was the craziest baseball series I’ve ever seen in my life, and I rewatch the clips every month, so I’m really excited to get to see them live,” she said.

Her roommate Riya Ranjan ‘26 is all in on the experience.

“We’re going to do the 9-9-9 challenge,” Ranjan said. “Nine hot dogs, nine beers and staying for nine innings… My bet on myself is that I’m going to get seven hot dogs, three beers, and I’ll be awake for seven innings.”

Joining them is Keira Cornwell ‘26, attending her first Giants game.

“I like going to baseball with my friends because it’s a social sport. You can get food and talk,” she said.

Whether they’re diehards or just there for the hot dogs and company, Stanford students will have one of baseball’s oldest rivalries and sixty degrees on the Bay as their backdrop on Wednesday night at Oracle Park.