Stanford women’s golf claims first ACC Championship

Stanford women’s golf captured its first ever ACC Championship on Sunday, beating SMU 3-0 in the match-play final at Porters Neck Country Club in Wilmington, N.C.

The top-seeded Cardinal got off to a hot start with all five golfers in the lineup winning their opening hole. Sophomore Meja Örtengren delivered the first point with a 4-and-3 win over SMU’s Grace Jin, senior Megha Ganne followed with a 3-and-2 victory over Mackenzie Lee and junior Paula Martín Sampedro clinched the title with a 4-and-3 win over Emily Odwin.

Stanford’s title run seemed inevitable after a historically strong performance during stroke play. The Cardinal finished 33-under-par, setting an ACC Championship record and earning the No. 1 seed for match play for the second straight season. All five Stanford golfers finished under par, and Martín Sampedro claimed the individual championship after tying the ACC scoring record.

Stanford was dominant in match play from start to finish. The Cardinal advanced to the final with a 3-0 semifinal win over Duke, led by sophomore Andrea Revuelta’s 5-and-4 victory, before the sweep against the Mustangs. Senior Kelly Xu and Revuelta were both ahead of their matches when Martín Sampedro sealed the conference crown. The Stanford win marks the second straight first-time win of the ACC crown after Florida State broke through for its first time last season. It was also Stanford’s first conference championship since winning the Pac-12 title in 2024, and the first time in program history that the Cardinal paired a conference team title with an individual conference champion in the same season.

With the conference championship in hand, focus now shifts to next month’s NCAA Regionals. Stanford will likely get the top overall seed in the field, though nothing is guaranteed until the NCAA selection show on April 29.