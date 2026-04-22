Police Blotter: Hazing, arson and assault

This report covers incidents from April 15 to April 21 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Wednesday, April 15

Petty theft of a bicycle between 11:45 a.m. and 12:40 p.m. was reported at 641 Campus Dr (Arrillaga Family Sports Center).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 5:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing and Data Science Building).

Thursday, April 16

Petty theft of a bicycle between 6:00 p.m. on March 12 and 8:00 p.m. on April 15 was reported at 78 Barnes Ct (Escondido Village 2 Bldg 78).

Grand theft of an electric bicycle between 2:00 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Wilbur Hall).

Grand theft of money, labor, or property between 12:30 p.m. and 12:49 p.m. was reported at 10 Comstock Circle (Escondido Village – Hastorf House).

Friday, April 17

Unlawful entry of a vehicle for parts or accessories between 4:00 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Lot 62 – Wilbur South).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 8:00 p.m. on April 15 and 7:30 a.m. on April 16 was reported at 84 Hulme Ct (Escondido Village 2 Bldg 84).

A hit and run collision resulting in property damage at 1:50 p.m. was reported at 400 Oak Rd.

Saturday, April 18

Arson of an inhabited structure or property, assault throwing acid, felony vandalism and disorderly conduct involving alcohol at 1:30 a.m. was reported at 664 Lomita Ct (Kappa Alpha). The incident was cleared by arrest.

Trespassing at 2:24 p.m. was reported at 566 Arguello Way (Munger Graduate Residences – Building 1).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the arson and assault at Kappa Alpha.

Sunday, April 19

Burglary from a motor vehicle between 8:30 p.m. on April 12 and 7:45 a.m. on April 19 was reported at 201 Rosse Ln (Rains Apts – Bldg 201).

Hazing involving risk of harm to prospective members between 11:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way.

Grand theft of a bicycle between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. was reported at 138 Running Farm Ln (Escondido Village 5 Bldg 138).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 12:00 p.m. on April 17 and 4:02 p.m. on April 19 was reported at 327 Campus Dr (Bass Biology Building).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the reported hazing.

Monday, April 20