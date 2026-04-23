Stanford softball (31-12, 15-6 ACC) is finding its rhythm at the right time.

The Cardinal are riding a nine-game winning streak — their longest of the season and the current best in the ACC — as they position themselves as a legitimate contender heading into postseason play. After early-season inconsistency, Stanford has surged in recent weeks, highlighted by statement three-game sweeps over Florida State (40-7, 15-3 ACC) and North Carolina State (25-20, 6-11 ACC). Those series not only marked a turning point in conference play, but also secured the Cardinal a No. 4 conference rank and a spot in the ACC Championship to be hosted May 6-9.

That momentum has been fueled in large part by a potent and increasingly consistent offense. Senior outfielder Emily Jones has led the way with a .424 batting average, while senior first baseman Taryn Kern has followed closely behind at .402, giving Stanford one of the most reliable hitting duos in the conference. Beyond individual production, the lineup has begun to string together more complete performances, turning early-season inconsistency, including a 2-2 showing at the Cardinal Classic II, into sustained offensive pressure.

In the circle, Stanford has paired that offensive firepower with steady pitching. Junior Zoe Prystaiko leads the staff with a 2.77 ERA, while junior Alyssa Houston has provided additional reliability at 2.98, giving the Cardinal a dependable one-two punch capable of limiting damage in high-leverage moments. Defensively, the team has been equally sharp, with five players maintaining a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage — a reflection of the clean, disciplined play that has helped Stanford avoid the kinds of mistakes that often swing close games.

Stanford now heads into this weekend’s three-game series against Cal (13-33, 3-15 ACC) with clear momentum on its side. With Cal sitting at the bottom of the conference standings, the matchup presents an opportunity not just to extend the winning streak, but to reinforce the consistency the Cardinal have built in recent weeks.

After climbing to No. 17 in the NCAA rankings — bolstered by a key sweep of then-No. 5 Florida — Stanford’s outlook is increasingly promising. The combination of timely hitting, reliable pitching and disciplined defense has turned Stanford into the ACC’s more complete groups. If the Cardinal can sustain that balance, they have the pieces to make a deep run in both the ACC and NCAA tournaments.