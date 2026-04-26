Stanford students revisit their favorite video games 

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” — Sebastian Strawser ’29

“The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” released in 2017, is the first Zelda game for which I’ve played the story to completion. Much like how prior generations of Zelda players had the original “The Legend of Zelda” and eventually the likes of “Ocarina of Time,” playing “Breath of the Wild” at the age of 15 truly made it feel like a coming-of-age game. The accomplishment of solving puzzles, beating bosses and finding hidden treasures — albeit with the occasional online search — is still one of the best feelings I have ever experienced in gaming.

The open-world game design did not just breathe new life into the Zelda franchise. It was also a unique lesson for me on the importance of problem-solving, exploration and curiosity. Yes, I did make many mistakes throughout the hundreds of hours I dedicated to the game. However, I never lost the sense of wanting to try things a different way and to reveal what was hidden. “Breath of the Wild” is the exact opposite of an orthodox exploration game, and that is why it continues to be a favorite of mine.

“Slither.io” — Chloe Shannon Wong ’28

If you know, you know. The premise of Slither.io is simple: playing as a colorful snake, you maneuver a grey field, consuming scattered orbs that help you grow larger. Cut off another snake’s path, and they disintegrate, leaving you to consume their energy and grow larger. Back in 2016, this online multiplayer game ruled the Internet, along with its contemporaries (Agar.io, Diep.io, Tribals.io and more). I have many fond memories of Slither.io-ing on a school-issued Chromebook, hiding my laptop screen from my fourth-grade teacher. While writing this listicle entry, I went to check if Slither.io had gone the way of other now-defunct childhood favorites like Poptropica. To my delight, the server was still active and full of players — and, exactly a full decade later, just as effective as distracting me in class.

“Undertale” — Emmett Chung ’27

Beneath its simple graphics and straightforward gameplay, “Undertale” uses its world of monsters and anthropomorphic animals to tell a beautiful story about redemption, morality and forgiveness that introduced my middle school self to the real world of moral ambiguity. When I replayed the game in freshman year of college, the narrative was no less touching. The unique combat system combines bullet hell mechanics with dialogue options enabling a peaceful win, while the music is so catchy, even now, it only takes a few notes for me to hum the whole tune. Even if you don’t consider yourself a gamer, “Undertale” is a moving, universal story about the things that matter most in life.

“Pokémon X and Y” — Melita D’Souza ’29

Everyone in my dorm knows how much I love Pokémon. I’ve been collecting cards for over a decade, and I’ve played every generation since “Pokémon X and Y” (2013) on my Nintendo 3DS and Switch. My sister and I always get opposite versions of each release, then spend hours battling, leveling up and trading Pokémon with each other. “Pokémon Y” was my first foray into Pokémon, and even though I’ve gone back to play earlier generations, it’s the one that means the most to me. My favorite Pokémon, Sylveon — which now hangs from my backpack as a small stuffed companion — first appeared in this generation. No matter how many games I play, “Pokémon Y” will always feel like home.

“Mario Kart” — Iman Monnoo ’28

Despite having no background or real interest in video games, even I took a seat in front of the television when my brother asked, “Wanna play Mario Kart?” With our 10-year age gap, the fun, colorful world of banana peels and blue shells was one of the only spaces where we could truly connect. “Mario Kart” invites the players to choose a character, a “kart” (or other racing vehicle) and a road to race on. Over the course of the game, racers have the chance to grab special boosters — like my personal favorite, squid ink that obscures your opponent’s vision! — or be slowed down by slips on banana peels. All in all, my competitive spirit definitely returns every time my brother pulls out our Nintendo Switches.

“Disco Elysium” — Noah Murase ’29

This is a game I keep coming back to, a story of trying to solve a murder that — in actuality — is more of a story of you becoming acquainted with the fictional world and history surrounding Elysium, the world of the game. You play as an amnesiac detective, regaining his skills and sense of the world after a multiple day bender all while navigating the politics of a rundown port town besieged by a labor strike. It is a story that is so incredibly funny, so incredibly rich, and — in the end — so incredibly moving. It is a story about redemption and miracles and hope, and I wish I could play it for the first time again.