“Dumbphone” discourse: an opt-out is not freedom

Sometime between my week 5, week 7 and week 8 midterms, I broke my phone. It was unusable for weeks. I put off fixing it because I had a nightmare exam schedule to get through, but I found myself disappointed after it regained full functionality. So, I made an impulsive decision: I child-locked it and let my friend set the password. I cannot access the App Store, browse the internet or even turn off greyscale without finding her in person and asking her to do it. My screen time is less than an hour a day.

Here is what I have come to believe: the smartphone itself is not the problem. And “dumbphones” — mobile devices with limited functionality — however well-intentioned, mistake a structural problem for an individual one. You cannot buy your way to a better relationship with technology. What you can do is build human relationships that protect you from technology designed to harm you.

Every time this conversation around technology comes up, someone recommends a Light Phone, or a reMarkable or a Daylight Computer. The “dumbphone” market has grown considerably in the last several years, and its logic is intuitive: smartphones are engineered to maximize engagement, and engagement makes us miserable, so the solution is a phone that cannot engage you. Remove the object, resolve the condition. I understand the appeal. In fact, my Chappell Lougee budget for this summer had $2000 set aside for “dumb devices.”

I want to distinguish between two things: the devices themselves, and the discourse that has grown around them. If the dumbphone works for you, that’s fantastic. I am glad people are thinking about digital wellness and creating solutions. That being said, I am skeptical of the idea that you can buy your way to a better relationship with technology. That logic resolves in a profit being made, and I find profit important to scrutinize.

In this market, “distraction-free” entails a tablet with a waitlist of purchasers. “Mindfulness” has a price point. The Light Phone III retails at $699. The Daylight Computer costs $729. These are not cheap interventions, and like most premium consumer goods marketed as solutions to structural problems, they are available only to those who can afford to opt out. I have written about this pattern before: how systemic problems are repackaged as individual consumer choices. Clean eating. Skincare. Linen clothing to last forever. Each markets the ability to extract yourself from a harmful system. Dumbphones risk promoting the same thing: selling you your own attention back at a markup, one elegant minimalist device at a time.

My child-locked iPhone cost me one conversation with a close friend. The Light Phone costs $700 + a special phone case + tax + shipping.

The smartphone is not the problem. The smartphone is filling emptiness in our lives. This is an important distinction.

Consider friction as a design principle. Friction is useful at the right points — a speed bump in a parking lot creates resistance where cars should slow down to improve safety. In contrast, a speed bump on the highway creates additional danger for all drivers.

Replacing a smartphone with a device that cannot tell you the Caltrain’s schedule, make Spotify jams or access Gradescope is a speed bump on the highway. You have added friction not at relevant points — the infinite scroll and distracting notifications — but everywhere else. When I mapped my actual use cases — messages, maps, Canvas, Wallet, Lyft — I found that most of what my phone did was useful. The problem was a specific and identifiable subset: late-night scrolling, impulsive checks, the reflexive reach for my phone whenever I had thirty seconds of unstructured time.

And even beyond the use case list, the question is never which apps are inherently good or bad, it’s what you are using them for. Every quarter, I post on Instagram for friends and family I don’t catch up with often. In June, I will ask my friend to unlock my phone to post an end-of-year recap. That is a specific use case. The Instagram scroll at 2 a.m. is not. A “dumbphone” removes both options and calls that a solution.

I have made everything outside my mapped use cases genuinely hard to access — not impossible, but requiring me to call a friend, explain what I want to do and wait. Embarrassment, it turns out, is a remarkably effective deterrent. Having to articulate an impulse to another person — “I want to spend forty minutes looking at nothing on the internet” — makes the impulse visible in a way that is difficult to sustain or justify.

This structure costs nothing. It works because it is relational. There is a real person on the other end of it, someone whose opinion I care about, a busy Stanford double-major whose time and energy I value immensely. She did not have to agree to this. Her willingness to, though, is an act of care that no device can replicate, because it requires a person who actually knows you and has chosen, deliberately, to show up for you.

If these large tech corporations are out there to take advantage of us, then we should not swap corporations; we should simply take good care of each other.

This is what the dumbphone discourse most consistently misses: their proposed solution is still an individual one. Buy a different product. Manage your own inputs. Opt yourself out. However, this is a structural problem: platforms are designed by engineers with engagement incentives, optimized to exploit psychological vulnerabilities — variable reward, social comparison, fear of missing out — while externalizing the costs of that exploitation onto users. Individual solutions, however elegant, do not dismantle that design logic. What addresses structural problems is the decision to be in genuine community with others, to have friends hold you accountable and to build a life with enough texture that you are not constantly trying to escape it.

The phone fills emptiness. The Light Phone doesn’t fix that. A quieter container is not the same thing as a fuller life.

My friend has my password. She is very busy. She does not always pick up right away. But she is there, and that is a better promise than any device can make.