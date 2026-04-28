This report covers incidents from April 21 to April 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, April 21

A student safety report incident involving simple battery on a person between 3:59 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. was reported at 1000 Campus Drive.

Petty theft from a building between 8:00 p.m. on April 17 and 1:00 p.m. on April 18 was reported at 557 Mayfield Avenue (Sigma Nu).

Obtaining over $400 by false pretenses between 12:00 p.m. November 11, 2024 and 4:00 p.m. on April 21 was reported at 729 Escondido Road (Escondido Village Studio 2).

Extortion under color of official right between 8:00 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. was reported at 757 Campus Drive (Escondido Village Graduate Residences – Building A).

Wednesday, April 22

Petty theft from a building between 10:27 a.m. on April 17 and 10:05 a.m. on April 22 was reported at 473 Via Ortega (Coupa Cafe – Y2E2).

Aggravated obstruction and resistance of an executive officer, and simple battery against an executive officer with injury between 1:53 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. was reported at 711 Serra Street (Palo Alto Fire Station 6). The incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft and all other larceny at 3:23 p.m. was reported at 528 Lausen Mall (White Plaza).

Petty theft of a bicycle between 7:30 p.m. on April 21 and 7:15 a.m. on April 22 was reported at 235 Ayrshire Farm Lane (Rains Apartments – Building 235).

The Daily has contacted SUDPS about the aggravated obstruction, resistance and simple battery with injury of an executive officer at 711 Serra Street.

Thursday, April 23

Grand theft of an electric scooper between 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. was reported at 326 Santa Teresa Street (Lagunita Court – Meier Hall).

Personation to get over $400 of money or property between 12:00 p.m. on December 9, 2024 and 11:59 p.m. on January 31, 2025 was reported at 51 Dudley Lane (Econdido Village Studio 4).

Friday, April 24

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 6:00 p.m. on April 21 and 7:30 p.m. on April 23 was reported at 742 Campus Drive (Manzanita Field Parking Garage).

Petty theft by shoplifting, appropriation of lost property and occupation of property without consent at 9:28 a.m. was reported at 473 Via Ortega (Coupa Cafe).

Noncriminal hate violence at 2:00 a.m. was reported at 735 Campus Drive (Escondido Village Graduate Residences – Building B).

Stalking was reported between 4:20 p.m. on January 26 and 4:00 p.m. on April 24.

Second degree burglary from a motor vehicle between 8:30 p.m. on April 20 and 10:00 a.m. on April 24 was reported at 188 Electioneer Road (West Campus Tennis Courts).

Second degree commercial burglary involving breaking and entering between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and between 9:10 p.m. and 10:05 p.m. was reported at 285 Santa Teresa Street (Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center).

Petty theft of a companion animal and all other larceny between 9:00 p.m. on April 15 and April 16 was reported at 90 Hulme Court (Escondido Village Building 90).

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 10 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. was reported at 496 Lomita Mall (Durand Building).

The Daily has contacted SUDPS about the noncriminal hate violence on 735 Campus Drive and stalking report.

Saturday, April 25

Grand theft of money, labor or property from a motor vehicle between 1:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. was reported at 300 Palm Drive.

Petty theft of an electric bicycle between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing and Data Science).

Sunday, April 26

Keeping of an animal without proper care at 5:10 p.m. was reported at 450 Jane Stanford Way (Building 500).

The Daily has contacted SUDPS about the keeping of animal without proper care.

Monday, April 27