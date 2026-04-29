Students on their artistic hobbies for the spring

Attempting to learn guitar — Audrey Chang ’28

Since I had some extra space for a one-unit class this quarter, I decided to enroll in MUSIC 74C: “Intro to Classical Guitar” and try to pick up a new hobby. Do I have any musical experience? No. Am I almost certainly tone deaf? Definitely. But I’ve always loved music and never had the time to try to learn an instrument, so I figured, why not? Even though I was struggling so much to the point where I was asked if I was left-handed (I’m not), I’m enjoying the challenge of trying to learn something entirely different from anything else I’ve tried. By the end of the quarter, at the very least, I’m determined to have my very elementary playing make clear that I’m right-handed.

Enamel and metalworking — Kelly Wang ’26

A love for embroidering and all things hands-on merged with a fateful recommendation to take MI 260: “Creative Visualization Studio” with Dr. David Schneider this quarter. Enter enamel and metalworking. So far, I am just learning the ropes of creating copper chips, on which I anneal enamel (powdered glass) to create colors and designs that surprise me each time I pull the hot disks out of the kiln, balanced carefully on a metal rack. On days when I am feeling a bit overly ambitious, I hammer away at thick brass wires as I try to shape the metal cylinders into something reminiscent of a spoon. Apologies to the ears of downstairs lab mates and innocent passersby.

Content creation — Melita D’Souza ’29

Last summer, I started my YouTube channel by posting my college decision reaction video with the ambitious goal of becoming a college influencer. What I didn’t realize at the time was just how much work goes into creating content. Between planning, filming and editing, even a 30-second clip can take up to two hours to produce. Not to mention, there’s also been a steep learning curve with tools like Final Cut Pro and Canva. This quarter, I’m taking the lightest course load I’ve had so far, and I’m hoping to use that extra time to get back into creating — even if it just means posting a handful of videos over these next few months. For one, I can’t wait to vlog Bay to Breakers — it’s such a fun Stanford tradition, and I think people at other schools will enjoy learning about it.

Writing jokes — Kyle Gerstel ’29

Not necessarily good ones. Once a week, I read the news and try to think of five satirical headlines poking fun at the abundance of lunacy in our world. They aren’t always funny, but at least I’m staying informed? I’ve also been writing sketches for Fleet Street and punching up the two sitcom scripts I’ve written after workshopping them at the Nitery during week two — thank you to everyone who came and offered their feedback! If you have any ideas for things to make fun of, hit me up.

Collaging — Yeva Allyn ’29

A stack of about 100 National Geographic magazines has been sitting on the third shelf above my desk — just high enough that I can ignore the dust gathering quietly since fall quarter. My friend’s grandma collects them, and at some point, I picked them up as a favor to my much-artsier sister. This spring, I’ve started assorting magazine cut-outs of a bluntnose sixgill shark drifting across Venus between a torn-in-half photo of El Capitan. New dorm decor coming soon!

Oil pastel — Chloe Loquet ’29

The other day, I decided to put down the watercolor paintbrush and try something new. There I was, oil pastel in hand, not quite sure whether to feel like a Pinterest-powered Picasso or a six-year-old sitting criss-cross applesauce and holding a giant Crayola. The medium simultaneously makes me feel in tune with my Joan-Didion-loving, artsy-fartsy side and my inner-child. There’s something freeing about letting the waxy pigment fly across a blank piece of cardstock. The saturated colors, thick texture and loose lines make for a captivating imperfection that makes the process of creating almost freeing. It might feel like a sophisticated version of playing with crayons, but I have to say, this new hobby has brought back the nostalgic, carefree joy in making art (if you can even call it that).