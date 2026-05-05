Stanford Football signs four-star quarterback

Stanford football is betting on its future. And that future just got a major addition: Four-star quarterback Sione Tu’amoheloa-Kaho.

Kaho, a member of the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Farm on April 30, giving a program in transition one of its most promising building blocks yet. In a stretch defined by coaching changes, transfer portal movement and roster turnover, Kaho’s decision offers something Stanford has been searching for: momentum.

A three-year starter at Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, Kaho is ranked as ESPN’s No. 18 quarterback in the class of 2027. He chose Stanford over more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Arizona State, Brigham Young, California and his hometown University of Washington.

The commitment comes at a pivotal moment. Stanford’s quarterback play has struggled to find consistency in recent seasons, cycling through options without fully solidifying the position. At the same time, the Cardinal have begun to quietly rebuild the room, bringing in highly regarded recruits like Michael Mitchell Jr., who is set to arrive for the 2026 season. Kaho’s addition deepens that group and raises the ceiling of what it could become.

There’s also a new level of attention on the position from the sidelines. Head Coach Tavita Pritchard and General Manager Andrew Luck, both former NFL quarterbacks, now help shape Stanford’s offensive identity. Their presence signals an emphasis on quarterback development that has, at times, been missing in recent years. For incoming players like Kaho, it presents an opportunity to be developed by coaches who have operated at the highest level of the game.

On the field, Kaho has already shown flashes of the production that made him a national recruit. As a junior, he threw for more than 2,000 yards, tallying 19 touchdowns against nine interceptions. With another season of high school football ahead, he has time to continue refining his decision-making and consistency, areas that will be critical as he prepares for the jump to the college level.

Stanford has already secured two four-star recruits in the 2026 class, wide receiver Zion Robinson and safety Lasiah Jackson, but Kaho currently stands as the lone four-star commit for 2027. Even so, his early pledge could carry outsized significance. Quarterbacks often serve as anchors for recruiting classes, helping attract skill players and build continuity around them.

For a program still searching for stability, Kaho’s commitment is not a solution on its own. But it is a signal that Stanford can still compete for top talent, and that the foundation for its next era may already be taking shape.