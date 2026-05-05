Superbloom 2026 brings hours of music, community and charity to campus

Editor’s Note: This article is a review and includes subjective thoughts, opinions and critiques.

As dusk settled over Sigma Nu’s backyard on Saturday evening, the air filled with humming guitars, laughter and the smell of tacos. Superbloom 2026, an annual student-organized celebration of live music and art organized by Sigma Nu (SNU) and Kappa, returned for another year, drawing hundreds of students all across campus to one of the most wholesome and community-oriented nights on the spring social calendar.

Since its inception, Superbloom has grown into one of Stanford’s signature spring events. Its annual return generates anticipation: In the weeks leading up to Sunday, the event’s promotional posts calling it “the best night of the year” were met with immediate enthusiasm across student social channels like Instagram and Fizz. Running from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. the event was held in support of Mission Action, an organization that supports low-income and immigrant people in San Francisco’s Mission District.

The evening unfolded with a procession of student performers, with each act building momentum toward the San Francisco headliner band, Sun Casino. Student groups including GirlBand, Monarch, Marmalade, Bug Park and Bucket List took to the stage with a variety of cover songs, which the student crowd enthusiastically sang the words to. From indie pop to high-energy sets, the performances ranged in style, getting the crowd moving with. Some of my favorites were Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie,” “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Sun Casino closed out the night with a headline set that drew the largest crowd yet of the evening. An indie rock band from San Francisco, Sun Casino is known for its surf rock sound centered around the guitar. The group first came together during quarantine.

Kate Myles ’29, who worked the door of the event and stayed for its duration, emphasized the crowd hype surrounding this band’s performance: “The energy was amazing. Everyone was relaxed and just happy to be there and listen to good music.”

For students, Superbloom positions itself as more than just a concert, and this year was no exception. The event incorporated an engaging visual art aspect, with white tables scattered around the backyard that students could draw on themselves, the words “draw what you love” displayed across the middle. A raffle — promised by the organizers to feature prizes such as sporting jerseys and jewelry — added an element of excitement between sets.

The student group Streetmeat served as the food sponsor of the night, with students spanning all four class years actively working the taco grill. Casey Green ’28 worked at StreetMeat last year as a staff member, and came back this year to lead the shift for Superbloom.

“It’s always super fun to throw chicken on a grill and listen to great music,” Green said. She was pleasantly surprised at the volume of people, and didn’t realize “so many people wanted tacos.”

For many attendees, the food and the social atmosphere were just as central to the Superbloom experience as the performances themselves.

Myles also said she could tell that “a lot of work and planning had gone into [the event].” Specifically, she appreciated that “There was something to do for everyone, from drawing, shopping, eating, listening to music, and just hanging out with the Stanford community.”

“I recognized so many people there, and felt that the turnout encapsulated individuals from all different parts of this school,” Myles said.

Overall, I thought the event served as a pressure-free space to soak in the community while supporting a charitable cause. The effort and engagement behind the evening made me especially eager to participate and support its mission. The combination of live music under an open sky and the knowledge that the event supported something meaningful made for a night that truly reflects what the Stanford community is about.