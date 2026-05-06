Police Blotter: Grand theft, burglary and battery

This report covers incidents from April 28 to May 3 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here.

Tuesday, April 28

Petty theft from a building at 12:38 p.m. was reported at 673 Escondido Road (Kimball Hall). This incident was cleared by arrest.

Petty theft of a bicycle between 10:30 p.m. on April 27 and 2:00 p.m. on April 28 was reported at 374 Santa Teresa Street (Lot 31 — Roble Hall).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the petty theft and arrest.

Wednesday, April 29

Petty theft and other larceny between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. was reported at 238 Santa Teresa Lane (Ricker Dining).

Grand theft of money, labor or property from a building between 8:00 a.m. on April 20 and 8:00 a.m. April 22 was reported at 541 Lasuen Mall (Braun Music Center).

Motor vehicle theft between 11:00 p.m. on April 24 and 2:21 p.m. on April 27 was reported at 425 Santa Teresa Street (Press Building).

Grand theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between 8:15 p.m. on April 28 and 9:30 a.m. on April 29 was reported at 560 Wilbur Way (Wilbur Field Garage).

Petty theft from a motor vehicle between 11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. was reported at 600 Campus Drive.

An outside arrest warrant was served between 8:10 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. at 33 Encina Avenue (Opportunity Center).

Intimidation involving intent to annoy or harass between April 19 and April 20 was reported.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the repeated harassment.

Thursday, April 30

Second-degree commercial burglary involving breaking and entering between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. was reported at 285 Santa Teresa Street (Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center).

Friday, May 1

Grand theft of an electric scooter between 9:00 a.m. and 9:55 a.m. was reported at 389 Jane Stanford Way (Computing and Data Science Building).

Motor vehicle theft between 9:00 p.m. on April 30 and 7:30 a.m. on May 1 was reported at 655 Knight Way (Knight Management Center Garage).

Simple battery on a person at 3:50 p.m. was reported at the 300 Campus Drive.

Grand theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories between April 26 and May 1 was reported at 658 Escondido Rd (Lot 63 — Wilbur North).

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for more information regarding the battery of a person.

Saturday, May 2

Hit-and run-collision resulting in property damage between 5:30 p.m. and 5:35 p.m. was reported at 10 Comstock Circle (Escondido Village — Hastorf House).

Sunday, May 3