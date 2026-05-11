Squatter found in Native American Cultural Center, issued stay away order

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The Native American Cultural Center (NACC) filed a stay away order Tuesday on a squatter who has been spending days and nights in their building.

The individual, whose identity is unknown to The Daily, had spent time in and around NACC for several days last week. The NACC is located on the ground floor of 524 Lasuen Mall next to Old Union in the Old Union Clubhouse.

A statement on behalf of NACC and NACC director Blue Tarpalechee stated that the individual would at times make “harmful and unsettling comments,” raising concerns among community members.

On Tuesday, NACC staff spoke with the individual, which led the person to immediately flee the center. NACC then reported the incident to the Department of Public Safety (SUDPS). A stay away order has now been issued against the person, preventing them from approaching the building.

The Daily has reached out to SUDPS for comment.

According to NACC and Tarpalechee, their staff and community members are supporting one another in the aftermath, while also receiving assistance from Stanford. “The university has been responsive in coordinating next steps, which include increasing after-hours patrols and enhancing safety procedures around the building,” they wrote to The Daily.

The incident came just days before Stanford Powwow, the largest student-run powwow in the U.S., which was hosted this past weekend in celebration of Native American and Indigenous cultures.