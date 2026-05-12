Stanford softball heads to NCAA tourney as No. 20 seed

Stanford softball’s postseason fate hung in the balance Friday after a 9-0 loss to No. 8 Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlottesville, Va. The defeat marked the team’s first shutout loss of the season.

Florida State built an early lead with three runs in the first inning, including one unearned run after a Stanford throwing error. The Seminoles extended their advantage with two runs in the second and pulled away in the fourth with four more runs to secure a run-rule victory in five innings.

The loss ended Stanford’s 15-game winning streak and brought its season record to 37-13.

Despite the setback, Stanford finished its regular season strong, winning 15 of its final 16 games to place fourth in the ACC standings. It also marked the first time in program history that the Cardinal advanced to the conference semifinal.

Still, the early exit from the ACC Tournament left Stanford’s NCAA Tournament hopes uncertain heading into selection day.

That uncertainty ended Sunday when Stanford was selected as the No. 20 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cardinal will open postseason play at the Stillwater Regional, marking its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and seventh consecutive trip to the national stage.

The Stillwater Regional will be a double-elimination tournament held May 15-17 in Stillwater, Okla. Hosted by Oklahoma State, the tourney will also feature Princeton and Eastern Illinois. Stanford will open play Friday at 11 a.m. PT against Princeton.

If Stanford advances out of the tournament, it will mark the program’s ninth NCAA Super Regional appearance. The Cardinal has previously reached eight Super Regionals and has advanced to the Women’s College World Series four times. Last year, the Cardinal did not advance past the first regional tournament.

With Stanford’s NCAA path set, the Cardinal will look to bounce back from its ACC Tournament defeat in Stillwater.